Trumps Agree to Be Questioned Under Oath Unless NY Court Intervenes

Former President Donald Trump and his two eldest children, Donald Jr. and Ivanka Trump, have agreed to be questioned under oath next month by lawyers with New York Attorney General Letitia James\u0026#039; office unless the state\u0026#039;s highest court intervenes, a filing revealed Wednesday.\r\n\r\nThe deal to begin the questioning on July 15 comes after a New York appeals court last month upheld a lower court\u0026#039;s ruling that the trio must sit for depositions as part of James\u0026#039; civil investigation into the Trump Organization\u0026#039;s business practices.\r\n\r\nTrump attorney Alina Habba \u0022said soon after that ruling that she would appeal the matter to the Court of Appeals,\u0022 The New York Times reported, noting that it\u0026#039;s not clear if the state\u0026#039;s top court \u0022will agree to hear the case, but if it does, the three Trump family members may still have a hope of avoiding the interviews.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Associated Press noted Wednesday that \u0022the former president had plenty of experience with such questioning during his business career, and he gave a deposition just this past October in a lawsuit filed by protesters who said his security team roughed them up during his first presidential campaign.\u0022\r\n\r\nHis other adult son, Eric Trump, was deposed for the New York probe in 2020 and invoked the Fifth Amendment more than 500 times in six hours to avoid answering questions.\r\n\r\nSeparate from the deposition deal on Wednesday, a New York state judge—who previously held the ex-president in civil contempt for failing to comply with a subpoena related to James\u0026#039; investigation—ordered Trump to provide her office with additional information.\r\n\r\n\u0022Leaving the contempt order in place is the simplest, most effective way to get the job done,\u0022 said Judge Arthur Engoron, according to CNN—which noted that Trump now has \u0022until June 17 to submit affidavits from the Trump Organization\u0026#039;s accounting, marketing, hotel, golf, and legal departments explaining the units\u0026#039; document destruction and retention policies.\u0022