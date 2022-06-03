Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

A woman smokes marijuana

A woman smokes a joint at Hempfest on August 21, 2004 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo: Ron Wurzer/Getty Images)

Sanders Says Stop Busting People for Marijuana and Start 'Prosecuting Crooks on Wall Street'

"Now is the time for Congress and the federal government to end the war on drugs and legalize marijuana nationwide," said the Vermont senator.

Jake Johnson

Sen. Bernie Sanders suggested Friday that instead of bringing the weight of the criminal justice system down on marijuana users, the United States should use its resources to crack down on corporate crime as prosecutions of law-breaking businesses and white-collar offenders remain at record lows.

Noting that a disproportionate number of those arrested for marijuana possession are poor people and people of color, Sanders (I-Vt.) wrote in an email to supporters that the Justice Department must "start prosecuting the crooks on Wall Street for laundering money from drug cartels, suspected terrorists, and corrupt foreign officials."

"We have a criminal justice system today that is not only broken—it is racist and it is unjust."

Additionally, the Vermont senator called on Congress to finally legalize marijuana at the federal level, arguing it is an issue of both criminal and economic justice.

"When you fill out an application for a job, one of the first questions you are asked is whether or not you have a criminal record," Sanders wrote. "It is extremely unfair for people to be denied jobs because they were once arrested for smoking marijuana. Enough is enough."

Despite Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-N.Y.) vow to prioritize the issue, he has yet to unveil a marijuana legalization bill in the upper chamber as he continues holding talks with members of both parties in an effort to secure the 60 votes needed for passage.

In April, the House approved legislation that would decriminalize marijuana nationwide and expunge federal cannabis convictions.

"We must reform our broken and racist criminal justice system, and one of the ways we can do that is by finally legalizing marijuana at the federal level," Sanders wrote Friday, promoting a petition calling on Congress to pass a legalization measure.

"It starts with changing the Federal Controlled Substances Act which, if you can believe it, currently puts marijuana in the same category as heroin. That's absurd and defies all scientific judgment," Sanders added. "The good news is that in recent years, we have seen state after state decriminalize marijuana, and we have seen communities expunge the criminal records related to marijuana offenses."

"What we are now seeing is a radical change of consciousness among the American people on this issue," the senator continued. "So now is the time for Congress and the federal government to end the war on drugs and legalize marijuana nationwide."

Recreational marijuana is currently legal in 19 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, and 37 states have legalized cannabis for medicinal purposes.

While marijuana arrests in the U.S. fell substantially in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, there were still an estimated 350,150 arrests for marijuana-related offenses that year, the latest for which federal data is available. In 2019, U.S. police arrested 545,602 people for marijuana-related violations—and 92% of those arrests were for possession.

"We have a criminal justice system today that is not only broken—it is racist and it is unjust," Sanders wrote in his message to supporters. "Many thousands of Americans, often Black and Brown, are sitting in jail today because of marijuana convictions or because they can't afford bail. That injustice must end."

Meanwhile, recent research shows that prosecutions of corporate and white-collar crime have plunged in recent years.

According to Syracuse University's Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse, federal white-collar prosecutions were down 24.4% in Fiscal Year 2021 compared to five years earlier.

In late April, Public Citizen released an analysis showing that just 90 corporations either pleaded guilty or were found guilty of federal crimes last year—a record low.

"Allowing corporate crime to go unpursued and unpunished is not an option," the group said. "Rampant corporate crime means Americans are at increased risk of being victimized by businesses putting the pursuit of profit above the law, and faith in the American justice system, which so often brings the harshest consequences down on the most powerless defendants, is undermined."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
John Fetterman

'He'll Be Fine': Fetterman Releases Report From Cardiologist

"This race is so important for Pennsylvania and for the country," said the Democratic candidate for Senate. "I'm going to be ready for it, and I can't wait to get back on the trail."

Julia Conley ·

Steam rises from power plants in Germany

'Racing at Top Speed Towards Global Catastrophe': NOAA Says CO2 Levels Highest in Human History

"We have known about this for half a century, and have failed to do anything meaningful about it," said one NOAA researcher. "What's it going to take for us to wake up?"

Brett Wilkins ·

President Joe Biden

'Lots of Luck on His Trip to the Moon,' Biden Says of Musk's Job Cuts at Tesla

The mega-billionaire said Friday his EV company will be cutting 10% of jobs its workforce and initiating a hiring freeze, even as other automakers ramp up investments in jobs and electric cars.

Julia Conley ·

A woman smokes marijuana

Sanders Says Stop Busting People for Marijuana and Start 'Prosecuting Crooks on Wall Street'

"Now is the time for Congress and the federal government to end the war on drugs and legalize marijuana nationwide," said the Vermont senator.

Jake Johnson ·

Uvalde massacre victims

Desperation, Pain Drives Debate Over Making Photos of Mass Shooting Carnage Public

While some say showing what high-caliber bullets do to children's bodies could spur change, others warn that it risks traumatizing viewers—and re-traumatizing victims and their loved ones.

Brett Wilkins ·

Most Popular

 
  1. The White Christian Nationalists Leading America's Children to Slaughter
  2. Sanders Says Stop Busting People for Marijuana and Start 'Prosecuting Crooks on Wall Street'
  3. The Key Role Firearms Makers Play in America's Gun Culture Revealed in Six Charts
  4. Canada Is Right to Be Worried About the Right-Wing Unraveling of the United States
  5. 'Grotesque': Disgust as Trump Reads Names of Uvalde Victims at NRA Convention
  6. 'We Need Change, Governor!' Abbott Booed at Uvalde Memorial Site
  7. Note to Judges: If You Don't Want to Be Called a Partisan Hack, Stop Being One
  8. Inspector General, AMA and AHA Agree: Some Medicare Advantage Plans Are Endangering Their Enrollees' Lives
  9. 'Madness': Ohio GOP Passes Bill to Arm Teachers
  10. 'What in the Neoliberal Hell Is This?' Biden Suggests 'Rational' GOP Senators Will Act on Guns
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.