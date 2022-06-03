Sign up for our newsletter.

John Fetterman

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, Democratic candidate for Senate, greets supporters during a rally at the UFCW Local 1776 KS headquarters in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, on April 16, 2022. (Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

'He'll Be Fine': Fetterman Releases Report From Cardiologist

"This race is so important for Pennsylvania and for the country," said the Democratic candidate for Senate. "I'm going to be ready for it, and I can't wait to get back on the trail."

Julia Conley

John Fetterman, the progressive lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania who's running for U.S. Senate, released a statement from his cardiologist Friday assuring the public that Fetterman is in good health following a stroke he had May 13.

Dr. Ramesh Chandra, who examined Fetterman on Thursday, said the politician "is taking his recovery and his health very seriously" after previously neglecting to take medications for an irregular heart rhythm diagnosed in 2017.

"Doctors have told me I need to continue to rest, eat healthy, exercise, and focus on my recovery, and that's exactly what I’m doing."

"If he takes his medications, eats healthy, and exercises," the doctor said, "he'll be fine... He should be able to campaign and serve in the U.S. Senate without a problem."

"John is well compensated and stable," Chandra added after checking the status of Fetterman's pacemaker, which was implanted last month after his stroke. "From what I and John's doctors in Lancaster have observed, this device is working perfectly and he is doing well."

Physicians who saw Fetterman in Lancaster on Wednesday also "said that cognitively John is perfect, and well on his way to a full recovery here," according to Joe Calvello, the candidate's communications director.

Fetterman, who won the Democratic primary days after his stroke with more than 58% of the vote—beating corporate Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb by more than 30 points—encouraged others "to not make the same mistake" he made when he stopped following up with his doctor after learning he had a heart condition.

"My cardiologist said that if I had continued taking the blood thinners, I never would have had a stroke," Fetterman said. "I didn't do what the doctor told me. But I won't make that mistake again. Taking care of others is important but you must include yourself in there too."

"Doctors have told me I need to continue to rest, eat healthy, exercise, and focus on my recovery, and that's exactly what I’m doing," he added. "This race is so important for Pennsylvania and for the country. I'm going to be ready for it, and I can't wait to get back on the trail."

As NBC News reported Thursday, some Democratic officials in Pennsylvania have grown concerned about Fetterman's ability to campaign as he recovers.

The state is seen as the Democrats' best chance at picking up a Senate seat in November.

Republican votes are currently being recounted, with Trump-backed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz leading former hedge fund executive Dave McCormick by fewer than 1,000 votes.

Comments

