'He'll Be Fine': Fetterman Releases Report From Cardiologist

John Fetterman, the progressive lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania who\u0026#039;s running for U.S. Senate, released a statement from his cardiologist Friday assuring the public that Fetterman is in good health following a stroke he had May 13.\r\n\r\nDr. Ramesh Chandra, who examined Fetterman on Thursday, said the politician \u0022is taking his recovery and his health very seriously\u0022 after previously neglecting to take medications for an irregular heart rhythm diagnosed in 2017.\r\n\r\n\u0022Doctors have told me I need to continue to rest, eat healthy, exercise, and focus on my recovery, and that\u0026#039;s exactly what I’m doing.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If he takes his medications, eats healthy, and exercises,\u0022 the doctor said, \u0022he\u0026#039;ll be fine... He should be able to campaign and serve in the U.S. Senate without a problem.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022John is well compensated and stable,\u0022 Chandra added after checking the status of Fetterman\u0026#039;s pacemaker, which was implanted last month after his stroke. \u0022From what I and John\u0026#039;s doctors in Lancaster have observed, this device is working perfectly and he is doing well.\u0022\r\n\r\nPhysicians who saw Fetterman in Lancaster on Wednesday also \u0022said that cognitively John is perfect, and well on his way to a full recovery here,\u0022 according to Joe Calvello, the candidate\u0026#039;s communications director.\r\n\r\nFetterman, who won the Democratic primary days after his stroke with more than 58% of the vote—beating corporate Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb by more than 30 points—encouraged others \u0022to not make the same mistake\u0022 he made when he stopped following up with his doctor after learning he had a heart condition.\r\n\r\n\u0022My cardiologist said that if I had continued taking the blood thinners, I never would have had a stroke,\u0022 Fetterman said. \u0022I didn\u0026#039;t do what the doctor told me. But I won\u0026#039;t make that mistake again. Taking care of others is important but you must include yourself in there too.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Doctors have told me I need to continue to rest, eat healthy, exercise, and focus on my recovery, and that\u0026#039;s exactly what I’m doing,\u0022 he added. \u0022This race is so important for Pennsylvania and for the country. I\u0026#039;m going to be ready for it, and I can\u0026#039;t wait to get back on the trail.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs NBC News reported Thursday, some Democratic officials in Pennsylvania have grown concerned about Fetterman\u0026#039;s ability to campaign as he recovers.\r\n\r\nThe state is seen as the Democrats\u0026#039; best chance at picking up a Senate seat in November.\r\n\r\nRepublican votes are currently being recounted, with Trump-backed celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz leading former hedge fund executive Dave McCormick by fewer than 1,000 votes.