Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

THIS ISN’T A PAYWALL

Common Dreams will never be locked behind a paywall because we believe our journalism should remain freely available to everyone ― not just those who can afford to pay. By becoming a sustaining monthly donor today, you can help make sure our work remains free for those who aren't able to chip in.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

JoeManchin

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol on March 1, 2022 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/Getty Images)

Progressives Slam 'Phony' Manchin for Pushing Lower Drug Prices After Killing BBB

Congress has "failed to keep our promises to seniors" because Sen. Joe Manchin "sabotaged the Build Back Better Act," said Warren Gunnels, an aide to Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders.

Jessica Corbett

Progressives within and beyond Congress took aim at Sen. Joe Manchin on Tuesday after the West Virginia Democrat infamous for blocking his own party's priorities took to Twitter to call for lowering prescription drug prices.

"What an amazing display of audacity."

Sharing a photo with older residents of his state, Manchin said that "by allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, capping the cost of insulin at $35 per month, and allowing the importation of drugs from Canada, we can lower prescription drug prices in America. We must take action and keep the promises we've made to our seniors."

The tweets were swiftly noticed by critics who pointed out that Manchin prevented the passage of the Build Back Better (BBB) Act, a sweeping package approved by House Democrats last year that included various drug pricing reforms.

Responding to the senator, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) tweeted that "you literally killed the bill to do this."

Human rights attorney Qasim Rashid told Manchin that his demands are "all things you voted against when you blocked the BBB," and "it's mind-blowing that you would tweet this when you're the reason Americans don't have this."

Warren Gunnels, majority staff director for Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), was similarly critical.

"What a phony. THE reason we failed to keep our promises to seniors is because [Manchin] sabotaged the Build Back Better Act and refuses to end the filibuster," said Gunnels. "In Joe's world, protecting the filibuster is more important than protecting seniors. No wonder billionaires love him."

"If Manchin didn't sabotage Build Back Better, Medicare would be negotiating with the pharmaceutical industry to lower drug prices, insulin would be capped at $35 a month, and Medicare would be expanded to provide dental, vision, and hearing to seniors," he added. "Promises made. Promises broken."

Sanders himself blasted Manchin and fellow obstructionist Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona during a televised interview with MSNBC earlier this month, accusing the pair of sabotaging President Joe Biden's agenda.

Related Content

GettyImages-1235661617-sinema-manchin

Sanders: Manchin and Sinema 'Sabotaged' Biden Agenda Because They Lack 'Guts'

Jake Johnson

Despite Manchin long expressing support for cutting prescription costs and suggesting in recent months that he would be open to a watered-down package to advance climate action, drug price reforms, and higher taxes on the wealthy, no concrete proposals have publicly materialized.

NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid noted that Manchin's tweets followed Biden's Monday opinion piece for The Wall Street Journal on his administration's plan to fight inflation, which said that "we can reduce the price of prescription drugs by giving Medicare the power to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies and capping the cost of insulin."

Troy Miller, a West Virginia organizer for Social Security Works, demanded action from his senator on Tuesday.

"It's been six months since we rallied for you to vote for these provisions as part of BBB," Miller said. "And in the meantime, people have died because they couldn't afford meds. Bring a bill forward!"

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Latest News

See all
JoeManchin

Progressives Slam 'Phony' Manchin for Pushing Lower Drug Prices After Killing BBB

Congress has "failed to keep our promises to seniors" because Sen. Joe Manchin "sabotaged the Build Back Better Act," said Warren Gunnels, an aide to Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders.

Jessica Corbett ·

Republican fires gun

'I Approve This Message': Campaign Ad Mashup Exposes Gun-Obsessed GOP

"If you're only going to watch one thing today, make it this."

Common Dreams staff ·

bumblebee

Court Rules 'Highly Imperiled' Bumblebees Can Be First Insects Protected by California Law

"With one out of every three bites of food we eat coming from a crop pollinated by bees, this court decision is critical to protecting our food supply," said one advocate.

Brett Wilkins ·

Rana Abdelhamid

'This Stings': New York Redistricting Forces Out Progressive Hopeful Rana Abdelhamid

The redrawn congressional maps, said one political journalist, have "cut the knees out from really impressive young progressive candidates."

Julia Conley ·

Sign says in solidarity with Texan bodies

'Austin Will Not Be Complicit': Texas City Has Plan to Defend Abortion Rights

Texas residents seeking to end pregnancies could be "subjected to first-degree felony charges—up to 99 years in jail—and that's just absolutely unacceptable," said Council Member Chito Vela.

Jessica Corbett ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.