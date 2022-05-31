Progressives Slam 'Phony' Manchin for Pushing Lower Drug Prices After Killing BBB

Progressives within and beyond Congress took aim at Sen. Joe Manchin on Tuesday after the West Virginia Democrat infamous for blocking his own party\u0026#039;s priorities took to Twitter to call for lowering prescription drug prices.\r\n\r\n\u0022What an amazing display of audacity.\u0022\r\n\r\nSharing a photo with older residents of his state, Manchin said that \u0022by allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, capping the cost of insulin at $35 per month, and allowing the importation of drugs from Canada, we can lower prescription drug prices in America. We must take action and keep the promises we\u0026#039;ve made to our seniors.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe tweets were swiftly noticed by critics who pointed out that Manchin prevented the passage of the Build Back Better (BBB) Act, a sweeping package approved by House Democrats last year that included various drug pricing reforms.\r\n\r\nResponding to the senator, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) tweeted that \u0022you literally killed the bill to do this.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHuman rights attorney Qasim Rashid told Manchin that his demands are \u0022all things you voted against when you blocked the BBB,\u0022 and \u0022it\u0026#039;s mind-blowing that you would tweet this when you\u0026#039;re the reason Americans don\u0026#039;t have this.\u0022\r\n\r\nWarren Gunnels, majority staff director for Senate Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), was similarly critical.\r\n\r\n\u0022What a phony. THE reason we failed to keep our promises to seniors is because [Manchin] sabotaged the Build Back Better Act and refuses to end the filibuster,\u0022 said Gunnels. \u0022In Joe\u0026#039;s world, protecting the filibuster is more important than protecting seniors. No wonder billionaires love him.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If Manchin didn\u0026#039;t sabotage Build Back Better, Medicare would be negotiating with the pharmaceutical industry to lower drug prices, insulin would be capped at $35 a month, and Medicare would be expanded to provide dental, vision, and hearing to seniors,\u0022 he added. \u0022Promises made. Promises broken.\u0022\r\n\r\nSanders himself blasted Manchin and fellow obstructionist Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona during a televised interview with MSNBC earlier this month, accusing the pair of sabotaging President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s agenda.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nDespite Manchin long expressing support for cutting prescription costs and suggesting in recent months that he would be open to a watered-down package to advance climate action, drug price reforms, and higher taxes on the wealthy, no concrete proposals have publicly materialized.\r\n\r\nNPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid noted that Manchin\u0026#039;s tweets followed Biden\u0026#039;s Monday opinion piece for The Wall Street Journal on his administration\u0026#039;s plan to fight inflation, which said that \u0022we can reduce the price of prescription drugs by giving Medicare the power to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies and capping the cost of insulin.\u0022\r\n\r\nTroy Miller, a West Virginia organizer for Social Security Works, demanded action from his senator on Tuesday.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s been six months since we rallied for you to vote for these provisions as part of BBB,\u0022 Miller said. \u0022And in the meantime, people have died because they couldn\u0026#039;t afford meds. Bring a bill forward!\u0022