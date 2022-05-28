Addressing Crisis 'Existentially Imperiling' Its People, Vanuatu Declares Climate Emergency

Vanuatu on Friday declared a climate emergency, blaming the ecological crisis for \u0022undermining the fundamental human rights of present and future generations\u0022 on the South Pacific island nation.\r\n\r\nIts Parliament unanimously passed the motion introduced by Prime Minister Bob Loughman.\r\n\r\n\u0022The climate crisis is a human rights crisis,\u0022 said Loughman.\r\n\r\n\u0022Civil society and friends, this is not a crisis that I or my people will continue to accept; not before we have done everything within our powers to stop it,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nMP for Port Vila and opposition leader Ralph Regenvanu shared the news on Twitter. He wrote that the first of the resolution\u0026#039;s 17 points states, \u0022The Parliament of Vanuatu declares that a climate emergency exists that is now existentially imperiling the people, societies, and natural resources of the Republic of Vanuatu.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe nation, as Loughman noted, is already being impacted by extreme weather events fueled by the climate emergency—a crisis to which it\u0026#039;s contributed little.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Earth is already too hot and unsafe,\u0022 he said. \u0022We are in danger now, not just in the future.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe declaration won praise from climate activist Gladys Habu of the Solomon Islands, who said, \u0022Thank you Vanuatu for leading the way.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast year, Vanuatu said it would call on the International Court of Justice to clarify nations\u0026#039; responsibilities on climate with respect to present and future generations, a campaign that\u0026#039;s now gathered support from 1,500 civil society groups. \u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nIn a tweet welcoming the emergency declaration, the Pacific Islands Climate Action Network praised Vanuatu for being a consistent advocate for bold climate action.\r\n\r\n\u0022The Vanuatu Government has always led the way when it comes to bold climate action and addressing the climate crisis with the urgency that it deserves,\u0022 the group said.