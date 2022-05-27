'We Can Do Better' Than Biden's Paltry Student Debt Relief Plan, Says AOC

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday joined economic justice advocates in rebuking President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s reported plan to cancel just $10,000 in federal student loan debt for a means-tested selection of borrowers, warning the proposal is too little for those who need it most while excluding many desperate for relief.\r\n\r\n\u0022$10,000 [of] means-tested forgiveness is just enough to anger the people against it and the people who need forgiveness the most,\u0022 the New York Democrat said. \u0022We can do better.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOcasio-Cortez responded to reports about the plan, which would offer relief to individuals who earned less than $150,000 in the previous year, as advocates held a rapid response protest outside the White House to demand the Biden administration provide more ambitious relief.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe congresswoman was among the critics who noted that many student borrowers are paying off thousands of dollars in interest, which \u0022will undo that $10,000 fast.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022$10,000 student debt relief just isn\u0026#039;t enough,\u0022 said Lauren Miller, communications director for the Harvard Institute of Politics. \u0022Especially if it\u0026#039;s not paired with a huge reduction on interest rates, banning federal aid from going to for-profit colleges, a massive increase in Pell Grants, and free public college.\u0022\r\n\r\nAfter the rapid response protests were announced Friday morning, the Student Borrower Protection Center announced that an \u0022historic coalition\u0022 of 529 labor and civil rights groups called on President Joe Biden to cancel at least $50,000 of student debt per borrower, as Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) have proposed.\r\n\r\nThe groups include national labor unions such as the UAW and the SEIU as well as the NAACP.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe support for broad relief from labor unions counters claims from corporate Democrats, Republicans, and White House officials that large-scale student loan relief would unfairly benefit the wealthy, said one critic.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAs Max Moran and Hannah Story Brown of the Revolving Door Project wrote in a Common Dreams op-ed Friday, the administration\u0026#039;s insistence on an \u0022artificially limited\u0022 plan capping relief at $10,000 will \u0022come down hardest on the most vulnerable.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022For 83% of Black borrowers, canceling only $10,000 of debt would still leave them with a balance higher than their original amount,\u0022 Moran and Brown wrote, because over the last two decades, the median student debt balance for these borrowers quadrupled from $7,000 to $30,000.\r\n\r\n\u0022What should be a slam-dunk opportunity to energize voters young and old, and especially voters of color, may instead become a bureaucratic mess that offers too little relief for too much complexity—which is exactly what student debt profiteers want from a loan forgiveness policy, if we are to have one at all,\u0022 they added.\r\n\r\nRep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) said Biden\u0026#039;s reported plan does not go \u0022as far and as deep as the hurt is\u0022 as she called for more \u0022bold\u0022 and \u0022meaningful\u0022 reforms.