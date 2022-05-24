House Dems to Pelosi: Hold Vote for Bill Expanding Social Security

Democratic leaders of three U.S. congressional caucuses and a task force on Tuesday sent a letter urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to swiftly bring a bill that would expand and strengthen Social Security to the floor for a vote.\r\n\r\n\u0022We need to expand Social Security\u0026#039;s modest benefits so that everyone in America can enjoy a secure retirement.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe chairs of the Congressional Tri-Caucus—made up of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus (CAPAC), Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), and Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC)—joined with top members of the Task Force on Aging and Families (TFAF) for the effort.\r\n\r\n\u0022We know how important H.R. 5723—the Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust—is to all Americans but particularly seniors and people of color,\u0022 states the letter to Pelosi (D-Calif), which promotes legislation introduced last October by Rep. John Larson (D-Conn.).\r\n\r\nWelcoming the development in a statement Tuesday, Larson said that \u0022increasing Social Security benefits would uplift everyone but would be especially impactful for people of color in our country, as they are more likely to rely on these benefits.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;m honored Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust has the support of the Tri-Caucus and the Task Force on Aging and Families because they know what some of our nation\u0026#039;s most vulnerable need,\u0022 he added. \u0022We will continue working together to bring this bill for a vote so we can deliver the improved benefits our nation\u0026#039;s beneficiaries need now!\u0022\r\n\r\nThe lawmakers\u0026#039; letter to Pelosi highlights that \u0022importantly, H.R. 5723 not only expands benefits both across-the-board and in targeted ways, it cuts Social Security\u0026#039;s projected shortfall by more than half.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The modest benefits Social Security currently provides are a lifeline for many of our constituents. Whether they be retired seniors, disabled veterans, or children who\u0026#039;ve lost a parent—millions rely on Social Security,\u0022 the letter explains. \u0022Yet we know from our witness testimony and town halls that parents and grandparents often must choose between putting food on the table for their children or keeping a roof over their heads.\u0022\r\n\r\nPresident Joe Biden \u0022has called Social Security a \u0026#039;sacred trust,\u0026#039;\u0022 the letter notes, arguing that not only is improving the program \u0022wise policy and winning politics,\u0022 but also \u0022it is Congress\u0026#039; responsibility to ensure that Social Security\u0026#039;s benefits are protected and improved. It\u0026#039;s time we deliver.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn addition to having over 200 co-sponsors, the bill is backed by advocacy organizations, including Social Security Works.\r\n\r\n\u0022Social Security provides crucial economic security for all Americans,\u0022 said the group\u0026#039;s president, Nancy Altman, Tuesday. \u0022These benefits are particularly vital for people of color, women, the LGBTQ+ community, and others who have faced discrimination. We need to expand Social Security\u0026#039;s modest benefits so that everyone in America can enjoy a secure retirement, no matter where they are from, who they love, or what they look like.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We stand with House Democrats in the CBC, CHC, CAPAC, and TFAF in support of Social Security 2100: A Sacred Trust,\u0022 she said. \u0022It\u0026#039;s time to get every House member on the record by holding a floor vote on the bill, prior to November, so voters know where their representatives stand.\u0022