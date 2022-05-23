WHO Chief Warns Humanity Lowers Guard Against Covid-19 'At Our Peril'

The head of the World Health Organization said Sunday that the Covid-19 pandemic is \u0022most certainly not over\u0022 as he urged continued vigilance against the virus blamed for as many as 15 million excess deaths worldwide.\r\n\r\nWHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus\u0026#039; remarks were delivered in Geneva where global delegates gathered for the annual meeting of the World Health Assembly—the health agency\u0026#039;s decision-making body.\r\n\r\nTedros repeated his frequent excoriations of Covid-19 vaccine and technology inequality and warnings against prematurely dropping key public health measures meant to contain the virus.\r\n\r\n\u0022In many countries, all restrictions have been lifted, and life looks much like it did before the pandemic,\u0022 he said, framing such moves as ill-advised when the pandemic still has its grips on the globe and new variants and sub-variants continue to emerge.\r\n\r\nWhile welcoming progress on combating the pandemic, including getting over 60% of the world’s population vaccinated, he stressed that \u0022it\u0026#039;s not over anywhere until it\u0026#039;s over everywhere.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Reported cases are increasing in almost 70 countries in all regions—and this in a world in which testing rates have plummeted,\u0022 said Tedros. The Ethiopia native further warned that \u0022reported deaths are rising in my continent—the continent with the lowest vaccination coverage.\u0022\r\n\r\nHe likened the virus to \u0022a storm that has torn through communities again and again,\u0022 whose path and intensity are unpredictable. As such, he said \u0022we lower our guard at our peril.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe more the virus can circulate, the more deaths there will be—\u0022especially among the unvaccinated\u0022—as well as \u0022more risk of a new variant emerging,\u0022 he said.\r\n\r\n\u0022Declining testing and sequencing,\u0022 said Tedros, \u0022means we are blinding ourselves to the evolution of the virus.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe WHO chief also pointed to the stark difference across the planet in terms of who has received access to vaccines and who has not—a disparity public health campaigners have denounced as vaccine apartheid.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Almost one billion people in lower-income countries remain unvaccinated,\u0022 he said, \u0022while only 57 countries have vaccinated 70% of their population—almost all of them high-income countries.\u0022\r\n\r\nTedro additionally lamented other major and simultaneous crises including the climate emergency and ongoing war.\r\n\r\n\u0022War is bad enough. But it is made worse because it creates the conditions for disease to spread,\u0022 he said. \u0022The Covid-19 pandemic did not cause the war in Ukraine; and the war did not cause the pandemic.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But,\u0022 he added, \u0022they are now intertwined.\u0022\r\n\r\nHighlighting the theme of this year\u0026#039;s assembly meeting, he added: \u0022There can be no health without peace. But equally, there can be no peace without health.\u0022