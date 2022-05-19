Analysis: 26 US Billionaires Paid Average Tax Rate of Just 4.8% in Recent Years

When their astronomical wealth gains are taken into account, dozens of the top billionaires in the United States paid an average federal tax rate of just 4.8% from 2013 to 2018—a significantly higher rate than the nation\u0026#039;s average taxpayer.\r\n\r\n\u0022As long as we fail to tax their main source of income—the growth in their fortunes—many billionaires will continue to live largely tax-free lives.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat\u0026#039;s according to a new analysis released Thursday by Americans for Tax Fairness (ATF), a progressive group that has been tracking the explosion of billionaire wealth over the past several years, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic.\r\n\r\nUnder current U.S. law, unrealized capital gains from stocks and other assets are not taxed, allowing billionaires such as Amazon executive chairman Jeff Bezos and Tesla CEO Elon Musk to accumulate massive fortunes tax-free. And even when assets are sold and gains are \u0022realized,\u0022 the long-term capital gains tax rate is significantly lower than the top marginal tax rate of 37%.\r\n\r\nDrawing on Forbes figures on billionaire wealth and recent Internal Revenue Service data leaked to ProPublica, ATF estimates that 26 of the richest people in the U.S. paid an average federal income tax rate of 4.8% between 2013 and 2018 when wealth gains are counted as income.\r\n\r\nSome prominent billionaires—including Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Bezos—paid tax rates of less than 2% during the six-year period, ATF found.\r\n\r\nOn Twitter, ATF pointed out that the average U.S. taxpayer pays a 13.3% tax rate on their income.\r\n\r\n\u0022Teachers, plumbers, firefighters, and other working Americans can already pay higher tax rates than billionaires—and that\u0026#039;s just counting the small part of billionaire income that is now taxed,\u0022 Frank Clemente, ATF\u0026#039;s executive director, said in a statement. \u0022When you include their untaxed wealth growth in the calculation, many billionaires pay almost nothing.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nATF argues that it\u0026#039;s reasonable to count billionaires\u0026#039; unrealized wealth gains as income because the ultra-rich can borrow against their assets, securing \u0022low-interest loans that fund lavish lifestyles without owing income tax.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022At the scale enjoyed by billionaires, growth in the value of assets—even if those assets are not sold—can be as good as money in the bank, which Elon Musk is putting to good effect in his purchase of Twitter,\u0022 the group said.\r\n\r\nIn October, Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.)—the chair of the Senate Finance Committee—introduced legislation that would impose an annual tax on unrealized gains that the wealthy accumulate from tradable assets, a proposal that ATF has applauded.\r\n\r\nAt present, the bill has no path to passage in the Senate, largely because of Sen. Joe Manchin\u0026#039;s (D-W.Va.) opposition.\r\n\r\n\u0022As long as we fail to tax their main source of income—the growth in their fortunes—many billionaires will continue to live largely tax-free lives,\u0022 Clemente said Thursday.