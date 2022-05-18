'Major Milestone' as Rhode Island Expands Voting Rights

Democracy defenders are cheering passage of a bill in Rhode Island that expands access to the ballot—a measure its proponents say is especially notable in light of nationwide attacks on the franchise.\r\n\r\n“Like an honest and accurate public education, expanded access to voting is foundational to society and critical to our democracy.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe measure in question, the Let RI Vote Act, easily passed the state House in a 52-13 vote after companion legislation passed earlier in the Senate. It now heads to Democratic Gov. Dan McKee, who previously urged lawmakers to pass the bill to \u0022stand on the right side of history.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a major milestone in the history of voting rights in Rhode Island,\u0022 said Marcela Betancur, spokesperson for the Let RI Vote Campaign and executive director of the Latino Policy Institute at Roger Williams University, of the bill\u0026#039;s passage.\r\n\r\nIf signed into law, the legislation would codify changes in the voting process instituted during the pandemic.\r\n\r\n\u0022As we saw in 2020,\u0022 said lead sponsor state Rep. Katherine Kazarian (D-63), \u0022early voting alternatives were used by a large portion of our population and the results of this change in voting patterns produced a smooth and secure election process that ensured that everyone\u0026#039;s vote was safely counted.\u0022\r\n\r\nAmong the key provisions are reducing the application deadline time for requesting a Braille ballot; eliminating the requirement of two witnesses or a notary for mail-in ballots; letting voters apply for a mail ballot online; providing no-excuse mail ballots and emergency voting; ensuring every community has at least one ballot box where voters can drop off ballots through the close of polls on Election Day; and enacting more frequent voter roll cleanup.\r\n\r\nKevin Nerney, director of RI Developmental Disabilities Council, said his group was \u0022thankful\u0022 for passage of the Let RI Vote Act.\r\n\r\n\u0022This bill removes many significant barriers that interfere with the right to vote for people with developmental disabilities,\u0022 said\u0026nbsp;Nerney. \u0022Rhode Island is one step closer to the promise of self-determination and autonomy for people with developmental disabilities.”\r\n\r\nNational Education Association Rhode Island president Lawrence Purtill said: \u0022Like an honest and accurate public education, expanded access to voting is foundational to society and critical to our democracy. Passage of H7100A is a huge step forward in improving and modernizing voting in the Ocean State and our thanks are with House leadership, the bill sponsors, and the representatives who voted in favor.”\r\n\r\nGov. McKee issued a statement following the House vote in which he called the legislation \u0022a comprehensive set of common-sense tools to protect Rhode Islanders\u0026#039; voting rights.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Over the past year, our democracy has been tested and we must do everything we can to protect it,\u0022 he said.\r\n\r\n\u0022I\u0026#039;m looking forward to the legislation reaching my desk,\u0022 he added. \u0022I\u0026#039;m ready to sign it.\u0022