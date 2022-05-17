Kremlin Says Russia Now Considers US, European Allies 'Hostile States'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Moscow now considers the United States and its European allies \u0022hostile states\u0022 as Western governments continue to pour heavy weaponry into Ukraine, which is attempting to beat back Russia\u0026#039;s deadly invasion.\r\n\r\nThe West has also put in place an unprecedented regime of sanctions with the goal of hampering Russia\u0026#039;s economy and undermining the country\u0026#039;s war machine.\r\n\r\nDuring an event in Moscow on Tuesday, Peskov characterized the ongoing conflict as \u0022a diplomatic war and a political war\u0022 between Russia and the Western nations backing Ukraine with economic and military support as well as intelligence.\r\n\r\n\u0022There are attempts to isolate us in the world. It\u0026#039;s an economic war,\u0022 said Peskov. \u0022It is true that we keep referring to them mildly as unfriendly states, but I should say that they are hostile states, because what they are doing is war.\u0022\r\n\r\nPeskov went on to say that \u0022our national money...has been arrested\u0022 and assets \u0022have been stolen.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But we are going to fight for them, of course,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nThe Kremlin spokesman\u0026#039;s remarks came amid mounting fears that the West\u0026#039;s response to Russia\u0026#039;s illegal and devastating invasion has become a proxy war that could spiral into a direct military conflict between nuclear-armed powers.\r\n\r\nLast month, U.S. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin vindicated such fears by declaring that one of the Biden administration\u0026#039;s primary objectives in Ukraine is to weaken Russia, further dampening hopes of a diplomatic resolution to the war.\r\n\r\nWhile the Biden administration has insisted it does not want a full-blown war with Russia and has publicly distanced itself from a hawkish Democratic lawmaker who recently said the U.S. is \u0022fundamentally at war\u0022 with Russia by proxy, foreign policy analysts and anti-war campaigners argue that the White House is inflaming the conflict by prioritizing arms shipments to Ukraine over peace negotiations.\r\n\r\nIn a floor speech last week, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.)—the chamber\u0026#039;s second-ranking Democrat—slammed Republican lawmakers for criticizing the Biden administration\u0026#039;s energy policies and declared that Congress should \u0022get off this and really focus on the enemy,\u0022 referring to Russia.\r\n\r\n\u0022I know there\u0026#039;s a lot of politics here, but we\u0026#039;re at war,\u0022 Hoyer said.