Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it. Our reader-funded news model relies on you. Please chip in—nonprofit journalism is essential to the survival of democracy.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Dmitry Peskov appears at a press conference in Moscow

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov appears at a press conference in Moscow on December 17, 2020. (Photo: Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Kremlin Says Russia Now Considers US, European Allies 'Hostile States'

"What they are doing is war," declared Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Jake Johnson

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that Moscow now considers the United States and its European allies "hostile states" as Western governments continue to pour heavy weaponry into Ukraine, which is attempting to beat back Russia's deadly invasion.

The West has also put in place an unprecedented regime of sanctions with the goal of hampering Russia's economy and undermining the country's war machine.

During an event in Moscow on Tuesday, Peskov characterized the ongoing conflict as "a diplomatic war and a political war" between Russia and the Western nations backing Ukraine with economic and military support as well as intelligence.

"There are attempts to isolate us in the world. It's an economic war," said Peskov. "It is true that we keep referring to them mildly as unfriendly states, but I should say that they are hostile states, because what they are doing is war."

Peskov went on to say that "our national money...has been arrested" and assets "have been stolen."

"But we are going to fight for them, of course," he added.

The Kremlin spokesman's remarks came amid mounting fears that the West's response to Russia's illegal and devastating invasion has become a proxy war that could spiral into a direct military conflict between nuclear-armed powers.

Last month, U.S. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin vindicated such fears by declaring that one of the Biden administration's primary objectives in Ukraine is to weaken Russia, further dampening hopes of a diplomatic resolution to the war.

While the Biden administration has insisted it does not want a full-blown war with Russia and has publicly distanced itself from a hawkish Democratic lawmaker who recently said the U.S. is "fundamentally at war" with Russia by proxy, foreign policy analysts and anti-war campaigners argue that the White House is inflaming the conflict by prioritizing arms shipments to Ukraine over peace negotiations.

In a floor speech last week, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.)—the chamber's second-ranking Democrat—slammed Republican lawmakers for criticizing the Biden administration's energy policies and declared that Congress should "get off this and really focus on the enemy," referring to Russia.

"I know there's a lot of politics here, but we're at war," Hoyer said.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
Bezos tax billboard

'A Shameful Distinction': US Ranked World's Biggest Perpetrator of Financial Secrecy

"That isn't a prize the U.S. wants to claim for itself," said one critic.

Jake Johnson ·

BLM

Progressives Vow to Fight as DeSantis Signs Bill Banning Protests at Florida Homes

"H.B. 1571 builds on the unconstitutional foundations of the anti-protest bill last year," said one activist, "and only reaffirms our will to make sure our voices are heard in order to create a brighter future for the people of our state."

Brett Wilkins ·

Summer Lee at a rally with supporters

AIPAC's Super PAC Spends Millions to Defeat Summer Lee, Other Progressives

Groups tied to the powerful anti-Palestinian rights lobby have run ads attacking Lee in Pennsylvania and former Bernie Sanders organizer Nida Allam in North Carolina.

Julia Conley ·

Dmitry Peskov appears at a press conference in Moscow

Kremlin Says Russia Now Considers US, European Allies 'Hostile States'

"What they are doing is war," declared Dmitry Peskov, a spokesperson for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Jake Johnson ·

Durham County Commissioner Nida Allam, a Democratic candidate for North Carolina's 4th Congressional District, stands with campaign volunteers on February 25, 2022.

With 5 States Holding Primaries Today, Here's a Rundown of Progressives on the Ballot

Several races feature left-leaning candidates who could help shift the balance of power in the House and Senate.

Kenny Stancil ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Sanders: GOP Ended Filibuster to Pack Supreme Court, So Dems Must End It to Save Abortion Rights
  2. Neofascist Minority Rule by the GOP Is Laying Waste to the United States
  3. Athens Declaration Calls for End to Ukraine War and Creation of 'Lasting Peace'
  4. 'Beyond Shameful': Manchin Joins Senate GOP—Again—to Block Abortion Rights
  5. Texas Gov. Abbott's Solution to Formula Shortage? Let Migrant Babies Starve
  6. Buffalo Gunman's Racism Directly Tied to Mainstreaming of White Nationalism, Say Critics
  7. Big Oil Backs GOP Insurrectionists With $1 Million in Gifts
  8. Russia Cuts Off Electricity to Finland as Tensions Grow Over NATO Expansion
  9. Kagan Pens Scathing Dissent as Supreme Court Kills Another Campaign Finance Rule
  10. Analysis Exposes Big Oil's Plot to Unleash Climate-Killing 'Carbon Bombs' Worldwide
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.