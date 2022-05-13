'Bought and Paid for by You!': Fetterman Celebrates 200K Individual Donors in PA Primary

Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman has surpassed 200,000 individual donors since he launched his bid for the key battleground state\u0026#039;s open U.S. Senate seat, his campaign announced Friday.\r\n\r\n\u0022Our campaign will always be funded the right way. No dirty money. No corporate PACs.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank each and every one of the 200,000 people who have donated to our campaign,\u0022 Fetterman said in a statement. \u0022Every day, our grassroots support across the commonwealth continues to grow. We are proud of the campaign we have built, and we\u0026#039;ll keep fighting for every supporter and vote heading into Tuesday\u0026#039;s primary.\u0022\r\n\r\nFetterman has dominated recent polls ahead of next week\u0026#039;s May 17 primary. The progressive Democratic candidate currently holds double-digit leads over his two closest rivals—the corporate-friendly Congressman Conor Lamb and State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, also more aligned with the party\u0026#039;s establishment wing.\r\n\r\nWhile Fetterman\u0026#039;s \u0022dominance may seem surprising,\u0022 wrote Christian Paz at Vox this week, \u0022behind it is his success in addressing two pressing problems Democrats have struggled with nationally.\u0022\r\n\r\nThose problems, according to Paz, are that the party\u0026#039;s \u0022primary voters tend to favor progressive policies more than general election voters, and their party seems unable to clearly define what it believes and who it\u0026#039;s for: It wants to advance progressive ideas without being branded as leftist, and to strike a balance between elite priorities and blue-collar concerns.\u0022\r\n\r\nPaz suggests Fetterman threads the needle in a unique way and the campaign makes a similar argument that the Lt. Governor has broad, crossover appeal.\r\n\r\n\u0022He\u0026#039;s going everywhere,\u0022 Joe Calvello, the campaign\u0026#039;s communications director, told Vox. \u0022John is a different type of Democrat, who can appeal to people in these forgotten towns—places that used to vote Democrat, but that Democrats don\u0026#039;t even visit anymore. He can appeal to these people, because he shows up, and he listens.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to his campaign, Fetterman has received more than 582,000 contributions from 200,000-plus individuals—the most in-state donors of any Pennslyvania primary candidate.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLong an outspoken advocate for economic, environmental, and social justice, the former 14-year mayor of Braddock—a Pittsburgh-area steel town hard-hit by deindustrialization—has received donations from every one of Pennsylvania\u0026#039;s 67 counties and over 88% of its zip codes.\r\n\r\nLike Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) during his 2016 and 2020 runs for the Democratic Party\u0026#039;s presidential nomination, Fetterman is harnessing the power of thousands of ordinary working-class donors to take on the neoliberal establishment.\r\n\r\nThe average donation to Fetterman is $29. As a result, said his campaign, more than 99% of donors \u0022have not given the maximum contribution and can give again and again.\u0022\r\n\r\nFetterman is the only candidate in the race who has won statewide in Pennsylvania. After defeating sitting Lt. Gov. Mike Stack in the 2018 Democratic primary, Fetterman joined Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf\u0026#039;s ticket for the general election and helped beat their Republican opponents by 17 percentage points.\r\n\r\nMoreover, with Fetterman as his running mate, Wolf garnered almost one million more votes than he did in 2014. In addition, the pair was victorious in Beaver County, Berks County, Cumberland County, Erie County, and Luzerne County, all jurisdictions that Democrats have struggled to win in recent years.