Congress Urged to Reject 'False Choice' of Tackling Big Tech Monopolies or Protecting Privacy

U.S. lawmakers should \u0022reject the notion that Congress must choose between antitrust and privacy reforms\u0022 when seeking to rein in Big Tech\u0026#039;s anti-competitive behavior, a letter from 26 public interest organizations to Democratic legislators asserted Monday.\r\n\r\n\u0022Voters from both parties support breaking up monopolies and imposing stronger regulations on the largest tech companies.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Recent remarks by Big Tech corporate leadership and its advocates have presented Congress with a false choice: fix corporate concentration or fix privacy. There is no reason that Congress should be so limited,\u0022 the letter, which was led by the consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, states.\r\n\r\n\u0022Big Tech cannot, and should not, choose how it will be held accountable in a time when its damaging effects are becoming clearer by the day,\u0022 the signers—who also include Demand Progress, Fight for the Future, RootsAction, and UltraViolet Action—continue. \u0022Only elected officials, empowered by their constituents, should decide the policy solutions to the persistent problems in Americans\u0026#039; digital lives—not the corporations responsible for those problems.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe letter accuses tech companies of \u0022attempting to deflect from the momentum behind legislation that will cut into their profit-making foundation of surveillance and anti-competitive gatekeeping,\u0022 largely by highlighting \u0022polling that shows favorable public attitudes towards laws protecting user privacy online as proof that Americans do not want antitrust reform.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The truth is that people want true accountability, which requires action across the digital economy,\u0022 the groups assert. \u0022Public opinion polling consistently shows that the public knows Big Tech is bad for small business and has outsized influence on the government. Voters from both parties support breaking up monopolies and imposing stronger regulations on the largest tech companies.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The need to hold Big Tech accountable for its harms goes beyond privacy and antitrust,\u0022 the letter continues, citing a March letter from 60 health, safety, privacy, and education groups contending that the tech industry\u0026#039;s business model is \u0022fundamentally at odds with children\u0026#039;s well-being.\u0022\r\n\r\nEarlier this month, more than 100 groups including some of the new letter\u0026#039;s signatories joined forces with smaller Silicon Valley tech companies in holding an Antitrust Day of Action to pressure members of Congress to pass two pieces of legislation aimed at reining in Big Tech\u0026#039;s anti-competitive and anti-democratic practices.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOne of the bills, the Open App Markets Act, would empower application developers to reach customers without using online stores run by tech giants, ban major online sellers from requiring specific in-app payments, and establish privacy and security protections for consumers.\r\n\r\nThe other proposed legislation, the American Innovation and Choice Online Act, would block leading online platforms from favoring their own products and services, discriminating against businesses and harming competition, or requiring companies to buy their platform\u0026#039;s goods or services for preferred placement.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWarning that \u0022the window for reining in Big Tech\u0026#039;s dominance may soon be closing,\u0022 Demand Progress communications director Maria Langholz said on the Antitrust Day of Action that \u0022Congress has a critical role to play in modernizing antitrust enforcement to rein in the power of modern-day monopolies like Amazon and Facebook/Meta.\u0022