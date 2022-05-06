Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Imagine a world in which independent media is gone...

And the only sources of news are controlled by a handful of giant corporations and oligarchs. It's not some far away dystopia. It's happening now.

Don't let it. Our reader-funded news model relies on you. Please chip in—nonprofit journalism is essential to the survival of democracy.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Corporate gatekeepers and big tech monopolists are making it more difficult than ever for independent media to survive. Please chip in today.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

President Joe Biden meets with labor organizers in the Oval Office

President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh meet with labor organizers on May 5, 2022. (Photo: White House)

'Cry More': Starbucks Mocked for Complaining About Workers' White House Visit

"A company which has threatened and fired people now demands the president meet with them," responded one Starbucks worker. "Howard Schultz failed in his run for president, and now he thinks he can invite himself over."

Jake Johnson

Starbucks' union-busting management garnered little public sympathy Friday after it complained in a letter to the White House that labor organizers—including Laura Garza of Starbucks Workers United—were invited to meet with President Joe Biden but official company "representatives" weren't.

"We are deeply concerned that Workers United, which is actively engaged in collective bargaining with us and trying to organize all our stores and our +240,000 partners (employees), was invited to the meeting while not inviting official Starbucks representatives to discuss our view on the matter," A.J. Jones, senior vice president of global communications and public affairs at Starbucks, wrote in a letter to Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president.

The letter was made public a day after Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh met with several grassroots organizers—including Amazon Labor Union President Christian Smalls—in the Oval Office amid nationwide efforts by Starbucks and Amazon workers to unionize their workplaces in pursuit of better wages, benefits, and conditions.

Starbucks' complaints to the White House were met with widespread derision on social media, including from baristas and union organizers who have witnessed firsthand the company's aggressive and unlawful attacks on workers.

"A company which has threatened and fired people now demands the president meet with them," tweeted Buffalo barista Will Westlake, a member of the Starbucks Workers United Organizing Committee. "[Starbucks CEO] Howard Schultz failed in his run for president, and now he thinks he can invite himself over."

Joe Calvello, communications director for Pennsylvania U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman, expressed a prevailing sentiment among progressives on Twitter in response to Starbucks' letter. "Cry more," he said.

More than 50 Starbucks locations across the U.S. have voted to unionize in recent weeks, riding a wave of organizing spurred by historic election wins in Buffalo late last year.

Since then, Starbucks management has waged a relentless union-busting campaign that, according to organizers and the National Labor Relations Board, has consisted of retaliating against workers involved with unionization efforts, captive-audience meetings, and other tactics.

During an earnings call last week, Schultz announced that Starbucks will soon be implementing wage increases and new benefits for employees across the U.S.—excluding those who have voted to unionize or are currently working toward a union election.

Starbucks union organizers argued that such a move would be unlawful.

"These benefits, including ones we’ve demanded since the beginning of our campaign, are a response to our organizing efforts and we should celebrate the hard work that partners who stood up to Howard Schultz's bullying put in to make this happen," the Starbucks Workers United Organizing Committee said in a statement following the CEO's comments.

"Many of the proposed benefits have been proposed at the bargaining table in Buffalo," the statement continued. "Starbucks Workers United has already filed charges over Starbucks' threats to exclude unionized stores from receiving these new benefits. This isn't how labor law works, and Starbucks knows that."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Latest News

See all
typhoon damage in the philippines in 2019

Landmark Inquiry in Philippines Backs Accountability for 'Climate-Polluting' Corporations

"The findings of the Commission on Human Rights are a vindication for the millions of people whose fundamental rights are being impacted by the corporations behind the climate crisis."

Jessica Corbett ·

President Joe Biden meets with labor organizers in the Oval Office

'Cry More': Starbucks Mocked for Complaining About Workers' White House Visit

"A company which has threatened and fired people now demands the president meet with them," responded one Starbucks worker. "Howard Schultz failed in his run for president, and now he thinks he can invite himself over."

Jake Johnson ·

Bucha massacre

Russian Officials Must Be Held to Account for Documented War Crimes: Amnesty

"It is vital that all those responsible, including up the chain of command, are brought to justice," said the group.

Julia Conley ·

Sen. Joe Manchin is interviewed by reporters

Manchin Only Dem to Join GOP to Reroute Billions in Climate Funds to Pentagon

"This is who Joe Manchin is," said one critic.

Julia Conley ·

Investigation Shows Hundreds of US Cops Being Trained by Far-Right Extremists

"Bad training is instilling bad behavior," said one criminal justice reform advocate.

Kenny Stancil ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Texas GOP Governor Considers Challenging 1982 Ruling Requiring Free Public Education
  2. With Roe Under Threat, Sale of Location Data on Abortion Clinic Patients Raises Alarm
  3. Who Bankrolled Ginni Thomas as She Sought to Overthrow the 2020 Election?
  4. 'Terrifying': GOP Preparing 6-Week Federal Abortion Ban If They Win Back Congress
  5. Sanders Blasts Senate's 'Strange Priorities' as It Advances Corporate Welfare
  6. I'm a West Virginian Farmer. My Brothers Work in Oil and Coal. And We Need Manchin to Act on Climate
  7. Critics Warn Alito Draft Threatens Much, Much More Than Abortion Rights
  8. 'Time to Take to the Streets': Mobilizations Planned as Supreme Court Targets Roe
  9. The 'Raw Judicial Power' of Samuel Alito Is an Attack on Dignity, Autonomy, and Progress
  10. 'I Am Angry!': Warren Unleashes in Fiery Speech Against 'Extremist' Court
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.