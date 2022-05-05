Lula Criticizes World Leaders for Not Doing Enough to 'Help Create Peace' in Ukraine

Brazilian presidential frontrunner Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva argued in an interview published Wednesday that world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, are not doing nearly enough to help secure a peaceful resolution to Russia\u0026#039;s deadly war on Ukraine, which has dragged on for more than two months with no end in sight.\r\n\r\n\u0022I don\u0026#039;t think anyone is trying to help create peace,\u0022 Lula, a globally popular leftist running to unseat far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and return to the post he held from 2003 to 2010, told TIME magazine in an interview conducted in late March.\r\n\r\n\u0022He\u0026#039;s giving voice to the Global South\u0026#039;s skepticism toward rallying calls from great powers who ignore rules whenever they want.\u0022\r\n\r\nLula will appear on the cover of TIME\u0026#039;s May 23-30 issue.\r\n\r\nWhile acknowledging that Russian President Vladimir Putin \u0022shouldn\u0026#039;t have invaded Ukraine,\u0022 Lula contended that Western powers such as the U.S. and the E.U.—which are pumping massive quantities of heavy weaponry into the war zone—are \u0022also guilty\u0022 for not urgently pursuing diplomatic talks before Moscow launched its full-scale attack in late February.\r\n\r\n\u0022What was the reason for the Ukraine invasion? NATO? Then the U.S. and Europe should have said: \u0026#039;Ukraine won\u0026#039;t join NATO,\u0026#039;\u0022 Lula said. \u0022The conversations were very few. If you want peace, you have to have patience. They could have sat at a negotiating table for 10, 15, 20 days, a whole month, trying to find a solution. I think dialogue only works when it is taken seriously.\u0022\r\n\r\nLula, who was freed in 2019 after spending more than a year in prison on politically motivated corruption charges, also attacked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claiming he is \u0022as responsible as Putin for the war\u0022—a remark that drew backlash and generated no shortage of headlines for the Brazilian politician in the western press.\r\n\r\n\u0022Huge respect for Lula, disagree with this take, there is not equal blame to go around for Russia\u0026#039;s war,\u0022 tweeted Matt Duss, foreign policy adviser for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).\r\n\r\n\u0022But,\u0022 Duss added, \u0022it would be foolish not to recognize that he\u0026#039;s giving voice to the Global South\u0026#039;s skepticism toward rallying calls from great powers who ignore rules whenever they want.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBrazil is among the number of Latin American, Middle Eastern, and African countries that have opted not to align with either Russia or Ukraine and the West during the war, which has sparked a far-reaching humanitarian disaster and heightened fears of a broader—and potentially nuclear—conflict with global implications.\r\n\r\nAs American University professor Amitav Acharya observed in a March column for Responsible Statecraft, \u0022it is not entirely inconsistent for the \u0026#039;Global South\u0026#039; to both condemn the Russian invasion on principle and express criticisms of Western \u0026#039;internationalism\u0026#039; and its double standards.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The sweeping sanctions on Russia, which were criticized by Brazil despite having voted for the resolution, remind developing nations of the coercive economic power of the West, which may be—and has been—used against them if they fail to protect or uphold Western interests and expectations,\u0022 Acharya wrote.\r\n\r\n\u0022The attempts by Western policymakers and analysts to reject any moral equivalence between Russian and U.S./NATO interventions are not entirely convincing to the non-Western world,\u0022 he continued. \u0022A war at the heart of Europe that has already taken a terrible toll in human lives and inflicted major damage on both Ukraine and Russia is not a glowing advertisement for the approach to regional and international order that the West had envisaged.\u0022