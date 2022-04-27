Universal Policies Key to Economic and Social Recovery: Report

An analysis of Americans\u0026#039; wellbeing across every county in the U.S. showed Wednesday that \u0022economic security is out of reach for many\u0022 due to chronically low wages, the high cost of child care, and pay inequity—and calls on lawmakers to ensure the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic corrects \u0022glaring structural failures related to economic security and family support.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe annual report by County Health Rankings \u0026amp; Roadmaps, a project created by the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, revealed the wide gap between the current federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour—and even the highest state minimum wages of around $15 per hour—and what households actually need to make ends meet as they face rising rents, grocery bills, and other expenses.\r\n\r\n\u0022Across U.S. counties, the average living wage is $35.80 an hour for a household with\u0026nbsp;one adult and two children,\u0022 reads the 2022 County Health Rankings report. \u0022Depending on location, the living wage dips to a minimum of $29.81 an hour and rises to a high of $65.45 an hour.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We can expect more of the same if we do nothing. And the same is not fair.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat means that in nearly all U.S. counties, the average worker raising two children would need an average wage increase of 73% to earn a living wage.\r\n\r\nIn some counties, a raise of 229% would be needed.\r\n\r\n\u0022We can expect more of the same if we do nothing,\u0022 Sheri Johnson, co-director of County Health Rankings \u0026amp; Roadmaps, told ABC News. \u0022And the same is not fair. It\u0026#039;s not just, and it\u0026#039;s not necessary.\u0022\r\n\r\nHouseholds\u0026#039; struggles to afford essential expenses are being compounded by a child care crisis in virtually every county in the United States, the report found. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services recommends that households spend no more than 7% of their income on child care, but \u0022there are no counties where child care cost for two children is at or below the 7% benchmark,\u0022 according to the report.\r\n\r\nAcross all counties, on average, a family with two children spends 25% of its income on child care, with urban families facing the biggest financial burden.\r\n\r\nFor many of the lowest-wage workers earning $7.25 per hour, child care is essentially not a possible expense, as \u0022the average cost of childcare across U.S. counties for two children is more than 90% of their annual income.\u0022 And for the average person working in the child care industry, finding care for their own children \u0022would consume more than half their average $25,460 annual income.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We all benefit when the childcare system is healthy and well,\u0022 County Health Rankings \u0026amp; Roadmaps tweeted.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe report underscores the fact that President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s domestic agenda—the Build Back Better Act, which passed in the U.S. House last year but has been obstructed in the Senate by Republicans and right-wing Democrats—contained provisions to secure a recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic that includes all Americans.\r\n\r\n\u0022We can ensure economic security and respect people\u0026#039;s dignity with strategies that reduce income inequality and recognize the value of all work by paying a living wage, supplementing income, and ensuring equal pay for equal work through policies such as paid family leave, paid sick leave, universal basic income, living wage laws, Child Tax Credit expansion, and the Earned Income Tax Credit,\u0022 the report said.\r\n\r\nThe expanded Child Tax Credit, which was sent to tens of millions of people every month in the second half of 2021, temporarily slashed childhood poverty by 30% before it lapsed in January following Sen. Joe Manchin\u0026#039;s (D-W.Va.) refusal to include it in the Build Back Better Act. Families reported using the monthly payments of up to $300 per child to pay for child care, food, rent and mortgage payments, and other essentials. \u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022As we look to recover, we have opportunities to imagine what is possible and rebuild in ways that work for everyone,\u0022 County Health Rankings \u0026amp; Roadmaps said. \u0022We can create fair economic systems and address past harms to ensure that we are a nation where we all thrive. Advancing a just recovery requires action.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn addition to addressing the living wage and child care crises, said the organization, the federal government can improve the wellbeing of Americans across U.S. counties by closing the gender pay gap.\r\n\r\n\u0022Women earn little more than 80 cents on the dollar men earn, and by comparison, the earnings for women living in rural areas and women of color remain among the lowest,\u0022 the report said. \u0022To earn the $61,807 average annual salary of a white man, women of all races and ethnicities must work several more days, if not months, into the following year. An economy that truly works for everyone includes equal pay in living wage jobs and work-family supports such as paid sick leave and paid family leave.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Equal pay is not just a women\u0026#039;s issue,\u0022 added County Health Rankings \u0026amp; Roadmaps in a press statement, explaining that pay inequity has community impacts:\r\n\r\n\r\nBuilding economic security is imperative for health, yet pay inequity and lost earnings due to the wage gap have dire consequences for women and their families resulting in fewer opportunities to make ends meet, let alone save for emergencies or retirement. The pay gap sheds light on the systemic undervaluing of women\u0026#039;s contributions to the workforce and economy. Equal pay can be part of a recovery that begins to reverse these trends and center fairness and opportunity for all.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe group also called for lawmakers to address public school funding deficits that plague half of all counties in the U.S., with districts needing to spend more than $3,000 more per student annually.\r\n\r\nRural counties and large urban areas suffer the most from school funding deficits, which \u0022correlate with students performing below their grade level for reading.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Working together, we can transform public goods such as affordable and accessible childcare, quality public schools, and jobs that treat people with the dignity they deserve and the wages that will support their families,\u0022 said Marjory Givens, co-director of the County Health Rankings \u0026amp; Roadmaps. \u0022This would not only ensure a just recovery from the pandemic for families and communities today but greater economic security, better health and well-being for generations to come.\u0022