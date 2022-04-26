'For the Sake of Ukraine' and Beyond, UN Chief Urges Peace Amid Moscow Talks

Amid ongoing concerns that Russia\u0026#039;s ongoing invasion of Ukraine could lead to far broader and possibly nuclear warfare, high-level demands for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict hit a critical moment Tuesday with the United Nations chief in Moscow for an in-person meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other officials.\r\n\r\nAhead of his meeting with Putin, Secretary-General António Guterres held a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov—who said Tuesday that NATO nations were risking \u0022World War III\u0022 by continuing to flow arms into Ukraine.\r\n\r\nGuterres said that he came to Moscow as a \u0022messenger of peace\u0022 to try to \u0022save lives and to reduce suffering.\u0022\r\n\r\nFollowing a \u0022very frank discussion\u0022 with Lavrov, said Guterres, \u0022it is clear that there are two different positions on what is happening in Ukraine.\u0022\r\n\r\nOn the one side, he said, Russia continues to believe that \u0022what is taking place is a \u0026#039;special military operation\u0026#039; with the objectives that were announced.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn stark contrast, Guterres added, \u0022according to the U.N., in line with the resolutions passed by the General Assembly, Russia\u0026#039;s invasion of Ukraine is a violation of its territorial integrity and against the Charter of the United Nations.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022It is my deep conviction that the sooner we end this war, the better,\u0022 he added, \u0022for the people of Ukraine, for the people of the Russian Federation, and those far beyond.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe U.N. chief expressed concern about \u0022repeated reports of violations of international humanitarian and human rights law and possible war crimes\u0022 and stressed an urgent need for humanitarian corridors.\r\n\r\nPointing also to \u0022shock waves around the world\u0022 unleashed by the invasion, Guterres said that \u0022the sooner peace is established, the better—for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and for the world.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe foreign ministry of China, a country that has not yet condemned the invasion, also on Tuesday stressed a need for a diplomatic resolution and addressed Lavrov\u0026#039;s comments regarding the threat of another world war.\r\n\r\n\u0022No one wants to see the outbreak of a third world war,\u0022 said foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin, who expressed hope \u0022relevant parties can keep cool-headed and exercise restraint, prevent escalation of tension, realize peace as soon as possible, and avoid inflicting a heavier price on Europe and the world.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs a first step, Wenbin called on all parties to \u0022support dialogue and negotiation to prevent the expansion and prolongation of conflicts.\u0022