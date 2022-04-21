More Than Half of US Student Loan Borrowers Say They Can't Afford Single Payment

A survey out Thursday shows that more than half of student loan borrowers in the United States say they would not currently be able to make a single monthly debt payment if they were required to, a finding that comes amid mounting calls for universal student debt cancellation.\r\n\r\nThe new poll, conducted this month by the firm Payitoff, also finds that 64% of U.S. student loan borrowers say they \u0022would not make a payment until they are legally required to do so.\u0022 The average monthly student loan payment in the U.S. is $460, according to the Education Data Initiative.\r\n\r\nThe survey results were released weeks after the Biden administration announced its fourth extension of the federal student loan repayment moratorium, a freeze that has been in place since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.\r\n\r\nWhile advocates and progressive lawmakers welcomed the extension—which will remain in effect through August 31—they argued that continuing to push the end of the moratorium back several months at a time leaves tens of millions of borrowers in limbo and does nothing to ensure lasting relief.\r\n\r\n\u0022Pausing a crisis doesn\u0026#039;t end it,\u0022 the Debt Collective said earlier this month.\r\n\r\nPresident Joe Biden has thus far dismissed calls to pursue sweeping student loan forgiveness via executive action, and his administration has yet to release a memo outlining whether he has the authority to do so. Legal experts and Democratic members of Congress have argued that Biden can cancel student debt unilaterally \u0022with the stroke of a pen.\u0022\r\n\r\nDuring a briefing earlier this month, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden \u0022has not ruled out\u0022 broad-based student debt cancellation.\r\n\r\n\u0022I would note that, again, he would encourage Congress to send him a bill canceling $10,000 in student debt, something that he talked about looking forward to signing on the campaign trail,\u0022 Psaki added.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOn Wednesday, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) released a report showing that the U.S. Department of Education \u0022hasn\u0026#039;t done enough to ensure that all eligible borrowers receive the forgiveness to which they are entitled\u0022 under income-driven repayment (IDR) plans, which are supposed to offer relief for low-income borrowers.\r\n\r\n\u0022We found thousands of borrowers still in repayment who could be eligible for forgiveness now,\u0022 the GAO said.\r\n\r\nThe GAO report was published shortly after the Education Department (ED) announced it would be taking several steps to remedy \u0022historical failures\u0022 in IDR plans and other federal student loan programs. The department said its policy changes \u0022will result in immediate debt cancellation for at least 40,000 borrowers.\u0022\r\n\r\nPersis Yu, policy director and managing counsel at the Student Borrower Protection Center, said in a statement that while the department\u0026#039;s actions represent \u0022a good first step,\u0022 they don\u0026#039;t \u0022go far enough.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Today\u0026#039;s [GAO] report shows that problems with ED\u0026#039;s data are so severe that as few as 4% of borrowers who manage to navigate IDR\u0026#039;s complicated requirements have actually received the relief they are entitled to,\u0022 Yu noted. \u0022It defies logic to believe that such abusive practices are limited to one program. The problems identified suggest a much deeper systemic problem within the student loan system.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We cannot rely on individual programmatic fixes to fix systemic problems,\u0022 Yu added. \u0022Widespread debt cancellation is needed immediately.\u0022