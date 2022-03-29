1,000+ Professors Endorse Call to Cancel All Federal Student Loan Debt

More than 1,000 professors from colleges and universities across the country—including prominent institutions such as Columbia, Yale, and Berkeley—released a letter Tuesday endorsing calls for President Joe Biden to use his executive power to cancel all outstanding federal student loan debt.\r\n\r\n\u0022President Biden has the complete legal authority to eliminate student loan debt on his own.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Through executive action, President Biden has the complete legal authority to eliminate student loan debt on his own—without Congress—and it is a step supported by a majority of Americans,\u0022 the faculty members write. \u0022In fact, the Debt Collective has already written an executive order President Biden could sign today to end this ﬁnancial burden.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We see universal debt cancellation as a powerful ﬁrst step in the process of reinvestment in quality public education,\u0022 they continue. \u0022We know that subsequent steps will require the ﬁght for state reinvestment, high quality and diverse curricula, robust research support, and the de-adjunctiﬁcation of our workforce.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Universal debt cancellation,\u0022 the letter adds, \u0022would be the ﬁrst serious step toward the goal of College for All that we have seen in our lifetime.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe professors\u0026#039; demand comes as the federal government\u0026#039;s student debt repayment and interest moratorium—which has saved borrowers nearly $200 billion since early 2020—is set to expire in just over a month, potentially hitting millions of people with significant monthly payments that they may not be able to afford.\r\n\r\nAccording to a recent survey by Fighting Chance for Families, fewer than one in seven people with student loan debt are \u0022very confident\u0022 in their ability to make payments once the moratorium ends. With the coronavirus pandemic still wreaking havoc, the Biden administration is reportedly considering extending the repayment pause beyond May 1, but it has yet to publicly announce a decision.\r\n\r\nThe president\u0026#039;s newly released budget blueprint for Fiscal Year 2023 makes no mention of student debt forgiveness. While Biden has unilaterally wiped away billions of dollars worth of student loan debt for certain groups of borrowers, he has yet to enact the kind of broad-based cancellation that progressive lawmakers and U.S. voters are demanding.\r\n\r\n\u0022He\u0026#039;s not delivering on his promise,\u0022 Jennifer Lewis, a 57-year-old nurse practitioner saddled with about $80,000 in student loan debt, told CNN over the weekend, referring to Biden\u0026#039;s campaign trail vow to cancel $10,000 in student loan debt per borrower.\r\n\r\n\u0022If he were to run again,\u0022 she added, \u0022I would think twice about voting for president at all.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn their new letter, which was organized by the Debt Collective, the professors note that \u0022more than 45 million student debtors are burdened by nearly $1.8 trillion in student debt.\u0022 Total cancellation of that debt, the letter argues, would bring about both \u0022a substantial boost\u0022 for the U.S. economy and \u0022a signiﬁcant narrowing of the racial wealth gap.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Far from a boon to the already-wealthy, the vast majority of the beneﬁts of universal debt discharge would go to the bottom 20% of households,\u0022 the faculty members write. \u0022The largest impact, in proportion to household wealth, would be on Black and Latinx families and communities.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A demand for universal student debt relief, along with continued pressure for tuition-free public college, unites tens of millions of people around a commonly shared idea,\u0022 they continue. \u0022In other industrialized countries, higher education, like healthcare, is regarded as a public good and as a right, but in the U.S., it has been turned into an expensive commodity. Now is the time to reclaim the vocation of learning to which we have devoted our careers.\u0022