New York AG Launching Probe Into Price Gouging by Oil Companies

New York Attorney General Letitia James is launching a formal investigation on Thursday to determine whether the fossil fuel industry has engaged in gas price gouging, according to multiple news reports.\r\n\r\nThe full-scale investigation, believed to be the first of its kind in the U.S., will examine the state\u0026#039;s entire supply chain of production—including major oil companies, crude refineries, independent operators of pipelines, manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and shipping firms.\r\n\r\nThe probe won praise from climate organizer and Fossil Free Media director Jamie Henn, who tweeted, \u0022These moves to hold Big Oil accountable add momentum to the growing push for a Big Oil Windfall Profits Tax.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Soaring gas prices are forcing working New Yorkers and low-income families to make difficult decisions on whether to pay bills or put food on the table,\u0022 James said in a statement to CNN. \u0022Price gouging is unfair and illegal and my office is determined to make sure it doesn\u0026#039;t happen in our state.\u0022\r\n\r\nGas prices have been skyrocketing across the U.S., while oil and gas companies are reporting record-setting profits.\r\n\r\nExecutives from Big Oil giants BP America,\u0026nbsp;Chevron, Devon Energy, ExxonMobil, Pioneer Natural Resources, and Shell were asked to testify at the U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee\u0026#039;s Oversight and\u0026nbsp;Investigations Subcommittee hearing on price gouging on April 6.\r\n\r\nThe seven oil companies in attendance reported more than $71.2 billion in profits in 2021 and used over $38 billion of those record profits on shareholder dividends and over $8 billion on stock buybacks, according to Accountable.US.\r\n\r\n\u0022At a time when gasoline in America is now at a near-record high at $4.17 a gallon, guess what?\u0022 Bernie Sanders said in early April. \u0022ExxonMobil reported that its profit from pumping oil and gas alone in the first quarter will likely hit a record high of $9.3 billion.\u0022\r\n\r\nWhile the price of crude oil hasfallen nearly 20% from March, gas prices have remained steadily high—causing financial challenges for many Americans.\r\n\r\nAmerican Petroleum Institute spokesperson Bethany Williams responded to price gouging claims by telling CNN, \u0022This is an industry of price takers, not price makers, and countless investigations throughout history have shown that changes in gasoline prices are based on market factors.\u0022\r\n\r\nAn April analysis from BailoutWatch, Friends of the Earth, and Public Citizen revealed how Big Oil has exploited\u0026nbsp;various crises over the past year—including Russia\u0026#039;s war on Ukraine, the Covid-19 pandemic, and the global climate emergency—to vastly enrich shareholder profits in the form of dividends and buybacks.\r\n\r\nNew York\u0026#039;s price-gouging statute grants authorities wide-ranging power to investigate oil supply chains, and according to the attorney general\u0026#039;s website, state law bans \u0022unconscionably excessive\u0022 prices, including both \u0022unconscionably extreme\u0022 prices and prices set through \u0022unfair leverage or unconscionable means.\u0022