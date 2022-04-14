Bank of America Accused of Using 'Accounting Tricks as Real Climate Action'

Climate action groups denounced Bank of America for displaying \u0022one of the worst examples of corporate greenwashing\u0022 Thursday as the bank released its climate targets for 2030—centering their plan of action on reducing carbon emissions intensity instead of reducing their absolute emissions.\r\n\r\nWith CEO Brian Moynihan claiming the bank aims to \u0022help ensure a just, stable transition to the sustainable future we all want,\u0022 the bank announced that it would reduce the intensity of its emissions instead of absolute emissions.\r\n\r\n\u0022Bank of America\u0026#039;s intensity-only targets, which lag well behind U.S. and global best practice, put it firmly on the side of climate delay, when time is quickly running out to cut absolute emissions in half by 2030.\u0022\r\n\r\nEmissions intensity refers to the volume of emissions measured against another unit, while a pledge to reduce absolute emissions would require Bank of America to reduce the amount of emissions it is sending into the atmosphere over time.\r\n\r\n\u0022By using carbon intensity metrics, Bank of America has set up a situation where its overall greenhouse gas emissions could continue to rise until 2030 and it would still be able to claim that it has met its climate goals,\u0022 said Alec Connon, co-director of the Stop the Money Pipeline Coalition.\r\n\r\nThe bank announced its pledge less than two weeks after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its latest report on the climate crisis, reiterating earlier warnings that the continued extraction of fossil fuels—for which Bank of America has provided at least $232 billion in financing since 2016—will put the Paris climate agreement\u0026#039;s goal of limiting global heating to 1.5°C out of reach.\r\n\r\n\u0022In today\u0026#039;s announcement, Bank of America touts its \u0026#039;history of climate leadership\u0026#039;—and then unveils 2030 emissions targets which are intensity-only, fully compatible with increases in absolute emissions and massive expansion of fossil fuels, especially expanded extraction of fossil gas,\u0022 said Jason Opeña Disterhoft, senior climate and energy campaigner for Rainforest Action Network.\r\n\r\n\u0022Bank of America\u0026#039;s intensity-only targets, which lag well behind U.S. and global best practice, put it firmly on the side of climate delay, when time is quickly running out to cut absolute emissions in half by 2030,\u0022 he added.\r\n\r\nBank of America will face a vote at its shareholder meeting on April 26, with some of its investors calling on the bank to commit to policies ensuring its lending and underwriting do not support fossil fuel projects.\r\n\r\nConnon expressed hope that the bank\u0026#039;s investors will \u0022take note of this duplicity and vote in favor of critical climate resolutions.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Like too many of its peers, Bank of America is trying to pass off vague pledges and accounting tricks as real climate action,\u0022 said Sierra Club Fossil-Free Finance campaign manager Ben Cushing. \u0022The science is clear that achieving net-zero financed emissions by 2050 means stopping funding for the expansion of fossil fuels.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Reducing emissions intensity while increasing financing for the fossil fuel industry and overall financed emissions is utterly insufficient to achieve that target and contribute to a climate-stable future,\u0022 he added.