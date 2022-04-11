Right-Wing College Expanding Charter School Network to Combat 'Progressive' Teaching

Hillsdale College, a small conservative undergraduate institution in southern Michigan with ties to Republican elites, is expanding its nationwide network of K-12 charter schools in an attempt to take its battle against what it calls \u0022progressive\u0022 and \u0022leftist academics\u0022 to an even younger audience, The New York Times reported Sunday.\r\n\r\nThanks to donations from right-wing benefactors, Hillsdale has helped open about two dozen so-called \u0022classical\u0022 charter schools, which \u0022emphasize the centrality of the Western tradition,\u0022 in 13 states since 2010. This endeavor is on the cusp of more than doubling in size, the Times reported, because Republican Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee recently invited the college to start 50 schools in the state using public funds, including $32 million earmarked for charter facilities.\r\n\r\nAs the newspaper noted:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Hillsdale charter schools are neither owned nor managed by Hillsdale. Instead, the schools enter agreements to use the Hillsdale curriculum and the college provides training for faculty and staff, as well as other assistance—all free of charge.\r\n\r\nBy offering these services, Hillsdale seems to be trying to thread a needle—creating a vast K-12 network that embraces its pedagogy and conservative philosophy, in many cases taught by its graduates, while tapping into government money to run the schools.\r\n\r\n\r\nIn the wake of the 1776 Commission led by former President Donald Trump, Hillsdale developed the \u00221776 Curriculum,\u0022 which seeks to portray the United States as \u0022an exceptionally good country.\u0022 According to the Times, the college \u0022has been criticized for its glossy spin on American history as well as its ideological tilt on topics like affirmative action. Educators and historians have also raised questions about other instruction at Hillsdale\u0026#039;s charter schools, citing their negative take on the New Deal and the Great Society and cursory presentation of global warming.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLike Trump, who called for a \u0022patriotic education,\u0022 Lee wants to inculcate what he describes as \u0022informed patriotism\u0022 in Tennessee students, and the governor sees his charter expansion plan as part of that effort.\r\n\r\n\u0022For decades, Hillsdale College has been the standard-bearer in quality curriculum and in the responsibility of preserving American liberty,\u0022 Lee told state lawmakers recently. \u0022I believe their efforts are a good fit for Tennessee.\u0022\r\n\r\nFreedom From Religion Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the separation of church and state, urged people to \u0022take alarm\u0022 as the Christian college \u0022sink[s] its hooks\u0022 into taxpayer-funded charter schools with Lee\u0026#039;s help.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOften promoted as alternatives to low-performing public schools in urban districts, charter schools have long been criticized for diverting taxpayer money from democratically accountable public schools to privately run institutions where low-performing students are sometimes dismissed to boost test scores, and roughly 50% of buildings shut their doors within 15 years.\r\n\r\nIn Tennessee, charter schools have been concentrated in the state\u0026#039;s four largest cities, but Lee envisions \u0022an expansion into suburban and rural areas where, like many Hillsdale charter schools, they would most likely enroll children who are whiter and more affluent than the average charter school pupil,\u0022 the Times reported. \u0022In that way, the Hillsdale schools could be something of a publicly funded off-ramp for conservative parents who think their local schools misinterpret history and push a socially progressive agenda on issues from race and diversity to sexuality and gender.\u0022\r\n\r\nBruce Fuller, a professor of education and public policy at the University of California, Berkeley, told the newspaper that \u0022I\u0026#039;ve been following charter schools over the last 25 years, and I\u0026#039;ve never seen a governor attempting to use charters in such an overtly political way.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022You\u0026#039;ve had governors who\u0026#039;ve encouraged the growth of charters to provide more high-quality options for parents,\u0022 said Fuller, \u0022but it\u0026#039;s highly unusual to see a governor deploy the charter mechanism for admittedly political purposes.\u0022\r\n\r\nMeanwhile, other privatization tactics in the decadeslong and multi-faceted war on public education have had explicitly right-wing political aims.\r\n\r\nFor instance, vouchers—the mid-1950s brainchild of economist Milton Friedman, a chief architect of the neoliberal assault on public goods and unions—gained immediate popularity among segregationists eager to abandon public schools to avoid racial integration.\r\n\r\nAs historian Nancy MacLean has shown, \u0022school \u0026#039;choice\u0026#039; was a way station on the route to radical privatization.\u0022\r\n\r\nReporting on Hillsdale\u0026#039;s plans to open 50 GOP-aligned charter schools in Tennessee comes as a far-right censorship campaign and broader attacks on public school students and teachers sweep the country.\r\n\r\nA recent analysis by PEN America detailed an unprecedented nationwide surge in book banning, with 86 school districts in 26 states prohibiting more than 1,100 titles in classrooms and libraries since last July.\r\n\r\nIn addition, according to PEN America, GOP lawmakers in 40 states have introduced more than 175 bills since January 2021 that seek to limit the ability of educators and students to discuss gender, racism, and other topics—including a growing number of proposals to establish so-called \u0022tip lines\u0022 that would empower parents to discipline teachers. Fifteen educational gag orders have been enacted in just over a dozen states.