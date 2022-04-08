Kremlin Shutters Amnesty, Human Rights Watch Offices in Moscow

The Moscow offices of Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, and other groups were shuttered by the Kremlin on Friday—a move that comes amid widespread condemnation of abuses and possible war crimes that have taken place during Russia\u0026#039;s ongoing attack on Ukraine.\r\n\r\n\u0022Amnesty\u0026#039;s closing down in Russia is only the latest in a long list of organizations that have been punished for defending human rights and speaking the truth to the Russian authorities,\u0022 said Agnès Callamard, secretary-general of Amnesty International, in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022You must be doing something right if the Kremlin tries to shut you up.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In a country where scores of activists and dissidents have been imprisoned, killed, or exiled, where independent media has been smeared, blocked, or forced to self-censor, and where civil society organizations have been outlawed or liquidated,\u0022 she added, \u0022you must be doing something right if the Kremlin tries to shut you up.\u0022\r\n\r\nAmnesty said that its representative offices were closed as well as other NGOs operating in Russia. According to the group, the Russian Ministry of Justice delisted its name from the register of the representative offices, \u0022effectively closing it down alongside with offices of Human Rights Watch, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, Friedrich Ebert Foundation, and other organizations.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nHugh Williamson, director of HRW\u0026#039;s Europe \u0026amp; Central Asia division, said that while the decision was potentially \u0022devastating,\u0022 it would not impact the group\u0026#039;s commitment to its mission.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe Russian ministry claimed its decision to shutter the operations of the various groups was \u0022due to the discovery of violations of the current legislation of the Russian Federation.\u0022\r\n\r\nBoth Amnesty and HRW have investigated and openly condemned alleged abuses and violations of international law by Russian forces during the military campaign in Ukraine.\r\n\r\nLike Williamson at HRW, Amnesty\u0026#039;s Callamard said that the closures in Moscow would not stop its work.\r\n\r\n\u0022The authorities are deeply mistaken if they believe that by closing down our office in Moscow they will stop our work documenting and exposing human rights violations,\u0022 she said. \u0022We continue undeterred to work to ensure that people in Russia are able to enjoy their human rights without discrimination. We will redouble our efforts to expose Russia\u0026#039;s egregious human rights violations both at home and abroad.\u0022