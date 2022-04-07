Texas Gov. Abbott Plan to Bus Migrants to Washington, DC Met With Fury

Progressive critics are lashing out after GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday threatened to take migrants and refugees at the U.S.-Mexico border and then put them on buses to the nation\u0026#039;s capital as a show of political opposition to President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s immigration policies.\r\n\r\n\u0022Scapegoating migrants does nothing to keep our border communities safe.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe proposal is \u0022yet another political stunt,\u0022 said the Texas Democratic Party, which called it \u0022time to stop treating humans as pawns and create real, humane policy.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe remarks were part of a chorus of criticism from immigrant rights advocates and Democratic lawmakers that erupted after Abbott announced his response to Biden\u0026#039;s phase-out of border expulsions under a public health order known as Title 42.\r\n\r\nSpeaking at a press conference Wednesday, Abbott said his administration would confront what he predicted to be an \u0022unprecedented\u0022 influx of migrants with his own set of \u0022unprecedented\u0022 actions, including a \u0022zero tolerance policy\u0022 entailing \u0022enhanced inspection\u0022 of vehicles that cross into Texas from Mexico. Doing so, he acknowledged, would \u0022dramatically slow traffic into Texas.\u0022\r\n\r\nAbbott also said further militarize the border with additional razor wire and container blockades at low-water crossings.\r\n\r\nAn additional step the state will roll out, the governor said, is providing charter buses to send migrants at the border to Washington, D.C., \u0022where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe first stop for the buses will be \u0022the steps of United States Capitol,\u0022 said Abbott.\r\n\r\nThe Texas Tribune reported that Abbott\u0026#039;s \u0022stunning plan\u0022 laid out at the press conference was framed in a \u0022notably softer tone\u0022 by the governor\u0026#039;s office afterward.\r\n\r\nNotably, his office stated that the bus transport would have to be voluntary, and flights would also be offered. Migrants choosing the travel would need to show that they\u0026#039;d been processed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, according to a statement.\r\n\r\nReacting to the changes, Texas Monthly senior editor Jack Herrera tweeted: \u0022I wonder if, between the time that Abbott initially claimed Texas would bus migrants to D.C. and this press release, someone mentioned to him that busing people across state lines against their will is felony kidnapping.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs the Associated Press further noted: \u0022The latest orders further push the limits of a multibillion-dollar Texas border security mission that the two-term Republican governor, who is running for reelection in November, has made the cornerstone of his administration. Already, Texas has deployed thousands of troopers and National Guard members, installed new border barrier and arrested thousands of migrants on trespassing charges.\u0022\r\n\r\nCritics of the latest announcement rejected Abbott\u0026#039;s assertion that the policies were about protecting Texas communities, instead calling them a political stunt.\r\n\r\nThe Texas Civil Rights Project tweeted Wednesday that \u0022if Gov. Abbott cared about border communities, he would be celebrating the end of Title 42\u0022 in addition to urging an end to Migrant Protection Protocols, a reference to the controversial policy also known as Remain in Mexico. He would also \u0022welcome immigrants at ports of entry.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Instead,\u0022 said the group, \u0022he\u0026#039;s wasting taxpayer dollars on a campaign tactic to demonize immigrants.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat group\u0026#039;s message was welcomed by the ACLU of Texas.\r\n\r\n\u0022Scapegoating migrants does nothing to keep our border communities safe,\u0022 the group said. \u0022The governor\u0026#039;s priorities continue to be out of touch with what people in Texas need.\u0022