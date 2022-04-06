Dems Join Climate Groups Outside Postal Service HQ to Demand Fleet Electrification

Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday joined with labor leaders and climate action advocates outside the U.S. Postal Service headquarters, where they demanded that the Louis DeJoy-led agency rethink its plan to buy new gas-powered delivery trucks and instead commit to a union-made, electric fleet.\r\n\r\n\u0022Postmaster DeJoy\u0026#039;s contract for thousands of gas-guzzling vehicles cannot go forward.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022A zero-emission fleet would save money and combat the climate crisis,\u0022 said the BlueGreen Alliance, one of the groups behind the \u0022Build it union, deliver it emission-free\u0022 rally in Washington, D.C.\r\n\r\nAt issue is the USPS contract with Oshkosh Defense to replace its existing vehicles.\r\n\r\nThe initial order of the 10-year plan for the next generation delivery vehicles (NGDVs) is for 50,000 vehicles, about 10,000 of which will be electric. The whole contract only calls for a minimum of 10% of the vehicles to be electric over the decade period.\r\n\r\nBeyond climate and public health concerns—which sparked demands for an inspector general probe into the contract—the revelation that Oshkosh plans to build the trucks not in Wisconsin, where it is based, but in anti-union South Carolina has drawn criticism as well.\r\n\r\nEvent organizers called the plan to build the trucks \u0022in a newly purchased warehouse in South Carolina... a blatant move by Oshkosh to evade a decades-old contract with UAW workers in Wisconsin who are ready and eager to build the delivery vehicles of the future.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSpeakers at the rally—where over 150,000 petitions to the USPS Board of Governors were symbolically delivered—included Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.), Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), Sierra Club president Ramón Cruz, and UAW vice president Cindy Estrada.\r\n\r\n\u0022Outside USPS headquarters this morning to keep up the fight for a new fleet of delivery vehicles that\u0026#039;s at least 75% electric,\u0022 tweeted Connolly, who has proposed a bill to require that. \u0022Postmaster DeJoy\u0026#039;s contract for thousands of gas-guzzling vehicles cannot go forward.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe rally came a day after a U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform hearing focused on the environmental and cost benefits of the postal fleet switching to electric.\r\n\r\nHouse Oversight Committee Chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), who also spoke at Wednesday\u0026#039;s rally, pointed in her opening remarks to the hearing to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report out this week underscoring the need to transition away from fossil fuels.\r\n\r\n\u0022This Congress must help the world avert a climate disaster by moving from gas guzzlers to electric vehicles now,\u0022 she said.