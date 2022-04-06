Amir Locke's Family 'Deeply Disappointed' by No Charges for Officer Who Fatally Shot Him

Criminal charges will not be filed against the Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed 22-year-old Amir Locke while the police department was executing a no-knock warrant, Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday.\r\n\r\nIn a statement calling Locke the victim of a \u0022tragedy\u0022 that \u0022may not have occurred absent the no-knock warrant used in this case,\u0022 Freeman and Ellison said that \u0022there is insufficient admissible evidence to file criminal charges in this case.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe officials said that \u0022the state would be unable to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt any of the elements of Minnesota\u0026#039;s use-of-deadly-force statute that authorizes the use of force by Officer [Mark] Hanneman. Nor would the state be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt a criminal charge against any other officer involved in the decision-making that led to the death of Amir Locke.\u0022\r\n\r\nHanneman fatally shot Locke, who was Black, on February 2.\r\n\r\nAs Minnesota Public Radio explained:\r\n\r\n\r\nA brief body camera excerpt released by the city after the shooting showed officers opening the door of the apartment where the 22-year-old Locke was staying. Officers did not knock before entering. With the door open, they can be heard shouting \u0022police\u0022 and \u0022search warrant.\u0022\r\n\r\nSeconds later, Locke is seen stirring from underneath a blanket and holding a handgun just before Hanneman shoots him.\r\n\r\nAccording to his family, Locke had no criminal record and was a legal gun owner. The family said Locke bought a gun because he feared for his safety while working as a food delivery driver.\r\n\r\n\r\nLocke was not named in the search warrant.\r\n\r\nThe legal team representing Locke\u0026#039;s family said Wednesday they were \u0022deeply disappointed\u0022 with the decision and his death \u0022should never have happened.\u0022\r\n\r\nLocke\u0026#039;s family and their lawyers also vowed to continue their fight \u0022to ensure accountability for all those responsible for needlessly cutting Amir\u0026#039;s life far too short.\u0022\r\n\r\nWednesday\u0026#039;s announcement, the statement added, \u0022is only the latest reminder that we must work even harder to protect and obtain equal justice and accountability for our communities of color.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe shooting—in the same city where unarmed Black man George Floyd was killed by an officer in May 2020—sparked renewed outrage over police violence and demands for curbs on the use of no-knock warrants.\r\n\r\nLast month, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Oman (D-Minn.) introduced the Amir Locke End Deadly No-Knock Warrants Act to address such warrants\u0026#039; \u0022severe and deadly consequences.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We have the power to save innocent lives with this legislation and must act,\u0022 she said at the time.