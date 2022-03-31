Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

free_the_vaccine

Demonstrators hold a rally to "Free the Vaccine," calling on the US to commit to a global coronavirus vaccination plan that includes sharing vaccine formulas with the world to help ensure that every nation has access to a vaccine, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on May 5, 2021. (Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

Civil Society Groups Reject 'Legally Unsound' and 'Problematic' TRIPS Waiver Proposal

"If adopted as is, this text, while continuing to privilege Big Pharma monopolies and profits, would continue to deny access to lifesaving Covid-19 vaccines and treatments to millions around the world."

Jenna McGuire

Top civil society groups on Wednesday denounced a potential deal on Covid-19 vaccine intellectual property rights, calling on the World Trade Organization, the European Union, and U.S. President Joe Biden to reject the proposal.

"Your goal of saving lives worldwide from the ravages of Covid-19 will not be furthered by accepting this text."

"Your goal of saving lives worldwide from the ravages of Covid-19 will not be furthered by accepting this text, which would in practice be worse than the status quo with respect to global access to lifesaving vaccines and treatments," said the groups.

The rights groups say the text of a deal to waive parts of the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) agreement—leaked to the press in mid-March—deviates from India and South Africa's original proposal at the World Trade Organization (WTO) and would impose new harmful conditions.

In two separate letters, which included signatories Doctors without Borders, Oxfam America, and Amnesty International, the human rights groups condemned the new proposal as "the lowest-common denominator" and "legally unsound" while criticizing its failure to include Covid-19 tests and treatments, while imposing severe limits on what countries it applies to.

"This text is just another rehash of the E.U.'s efforts to thwart the very concept of a waiver, despite support for it by almost all other WTO nations," the U.S. letter notes. "The text restates existing WTO rules that have proved unsuitable for boosting Covid-19 supplies as if they were new, and then imposes burdensome new conditions on nations seeking to use the existing flexibilities."

In another letter addressed to the European commissioners, member state ambassadors to the WTO, and members of the European Parliament, the organizations said:

The text under consideration by some WTO members contains problematic and contradictory elements and remains largely insufficient as an effective pandemic response. Further negotiations are needed to ensure an effective outcome in a multilateral manner, responding to the needs expressed by many WTO members and civil society.

Doctors Without Borders said the new proposal "should not be equated to the original TRIPS waiver proposal put forth by South Africa and India, and supported by over 100 countries," and it "does not provide a meaningful solution to IP monopolies on access to Covid-19 medical tools, to boost global production and supply to tackle access inequities."

The groups called on Biden to prioritize U.S. efforts to negotiate and implement an "actual waiver" that boosts Covid-19 vaccine production, treatments, and testing.

"We understand that the U.S. government continues to oppose removal of WTO IP barriers to boost access to lifesaving treatments and tests for the rest of the world," the letter reads. "This is not only unconscionable, it can severely undermine nations' ability to manage and contain future outbreaks, leaving the world vulnerable to the continual rise of new Covid-19 variants."

The letter notes that South African and Indian academic and civil leaders consider adoption of this text to "be worse than the already problematic WTO status quo" and have not agreed to the leaked proposal.

"If adopted as is, this text, while continuing to privilege Big Pharma monopolies and profits, would continue to deny access to lifesaving Covid-19 vaccines and treatments to millions around the world," the U.S. letter states. "Thus, absent major improvements, we urge you to reject this text."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Children draw on a "cancelled check" prop at a rally for the child tax credit

The Child Tax Credit Improves Lives. Why Is Congress Killing It?

Clara Moore ·

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) speaks during a press conference in Washington, D.C.

'We Are Clearly Not Fully Recovered': Ocasio-Cortez to Introduce Extension of Boosted Unemployment Benefits

Brett Wilkins ·

Afghan children gather at school

Ex-Diplomats, Aid Workers Demand US/EU End 'Reprehensible' Seizure of Afghan Funds

Jake Johnson ·

covid_origins

Examining the Origins of Covid-19 and Preventing Future Pandemics

Jeffrey D. Sachs ·

Latest News

See all
A Medicare for All supporter holds a sign on Capitol Hill.

Amid Renewed Medicare for All Push, Study Shows 112 Million Americans Struggle to Afford Healthcare

Noting the new research, Sen. Bernie Sanders declared that "it's time for Medicare for All."

Jessica Corbett ·

#CancelStudentDebt

With Payments Resuming Soon, Dems Tell Biden to 'Cancel Student Debt Now'

"Student debt cancellation must be one of the key actions in your comprehensive approach to advance equity as our nation works to rebuild a stronger and more equitable economy."

Brett Wilkins ·

Red Forest at Chernobyl

Amid Reports of Radiation Sickness, IAEA Says Russia Has Withdrawn From Chernobyl

"The convoy kicked up a big column of dust," Chernobyl workers said of the Russian military. "Many radiation safety sensors showed exceeded levels."

Julia Conley ·

The high price of gasoline is displayed at a Los Angeles gas station on November 24, 2021

Big Oil Is Creating 'Pain at the Pump' to Boost Profits: Report

A new analysis details how oil executives are suppressing production to maximize shareholder returns.

Kenny Stancil ·

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on gas prices in the United States from the South Court Auditorium of the White House on March 31, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

Climate Groups Warn Biden Oil Reserve Release Will Open Drilling 'Floodgates'

"Trying to squeeze more oil from public lands and dumping more oil on the market will only deepen our dependence on fossil fuels," said one critic.

Andrea Germanos ·

Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.