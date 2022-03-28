'We Are Ready' to Discuss Neutrality, Zelenskyy Says Ahead of Russia-Ukraine Talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said ahead of the latest round of in-person talks between Kyiv and Moscow on Monday that his country is prepared to declare neutrality from NATO, a move that would fulfill one of Russia\u0026#039;s long-standing demands.\r\n\r\n\u0022Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to go for it,\u0022 Zelenskyy said in a video call with several Russian reporters ahead of a fresh round of negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian diplomats in Turkey. The four Russian journalists involved in the call were reportedly ordered not to publish the Ukrainian president\u0026#039;s remarks.\r\n\r\nZelenskyy stressed, however, that a final peace agreement can\u0026#039;t be reached without a ceasefire and withdrawal of Russian troops, whose assault on major Ukrainian cities has entered its second month, worsening a massive humanitarian catastrophe that has reverberated worldwide.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are looking for peace, really, without delay,\u0022 Zelenskyy said in his nightly address to the Ukrainian public, reiterating that any negotiated deal will be put to the country\u0026#039;s people for a referendum. \u0022There is an opportunity and a need for a face-to-face meeting in Turkey.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Our priorities in the negotiations are known,\u0022 he continued. \u0022Ukraine\u0026#039;s sovereignty and territorial integrity are beyond doubt. Effective security guarantees for our state are mandatory. Our goal is obvious—peace and the restoration of normal life in our native state as soon as possible.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn recent weeks, Ukrainian and Russian delegations have reportedly made progress toward a 15-point peace plan that would include Kyiv renouncing its ambitions of NATO membership in exchange for security assurances, but it\u0026#039;s unclear how far apart the two sides are heading into the new round of talks.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOver the weekend, despite some indications that Moscow may be narrowing its military ambitions in Ukraine, Russian forces \u0022stepped up [their] missile attacks on fuel and food depots, hitting Lviv, close to the Polish border, as well as Lutsk, Zhytomyr, and Rivne in the west and Kharkiv in the east,\u0022 according to the Financial Times.\r\n\r\n\u0022Around 30 separate strikes were reported on the Kyiv region over the past day,\u0022 FT noted.\r\n\r\nOn Sunday, hours before diplomatic talks were slated to begin in Istanbul, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call to pursue \u0022a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the implementation of peace, and the improvement of humanitarian conditions in the region.\u0022