Ukraine, Russia Reportedly Making 'Significant Progress' Toward 15-Point Peace Deal

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are reportedly moving in the direction of a 15-point peace deal that would involve Kyiv formally renouncing its ambition to join NATO and accepting \u0022limits on its armed forces\u0022 in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Moscow\u0026#039;s troops, and security guarantees from the West.\r\n\r\nThe broad and tentative framework of the deal was first reported Wednesday by the Financial Times, which noted that Ukraine and Russia\u0026#039;s delegations \u0022have made significant progress\u0022 toward an agreement while stressing that potentially major obstacles remain.\r\n\r\n\u0022Negotiations are not easy for obvious reasons but nevertheless there is some hope for reaching a compromise.\u0022\r\n\r\nAccording to FT, in addition to Ukraine dropping its goal of NATO membership—which is enshrined in the country\u0026#039;s constitution—the diplomatic settlement would involve Kyiv promising \u0022not to host foreign military bases or weaponry in exchange for protection from allies such as the U.S., U.K., and Turkey.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The nature of western guarantees for Ukrainian security—and their acceptability to Moscow—could yet prove to be a big obstacle to any deal, as could the status of Ukrainian territories seized by Russia and its proxies in 2014,\u0022 FT noted. \u0022A 1994 agreement underpinning Ukrainian security failed to prevent Russian aggression against its neighbor.\u0022\r\n\r\nEarlier Wednesday, both Ukrainian and Russian officials spoke positively of recent diplomatic talks, noting that while conversations have been difficult and tense, the two sides have made headway toward a possible peace agreement even as Russia\u0026#039;s deadly assault headed into its fourth week.\r\n\r\n\u0022Negotiations are not easy for obvious reasons, but nevertheless there is some hope for reaching a compromise,\u0022 Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday, citing the assessments of Russian officials directly involved in the talks on the border of Belarus.\r\n\r\nMykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, wrote in a Twitter post on Wednesday that \u0022our position at the negotiations is quite specific—legally verified security guarantees; ceasefire; withdrawal of Russian troops.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is possible,\u0022 he added, \u0022only with a direct dialogue between the heads of Ukraine and the Russian Federation.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nReports of progress toward a peace deal came just after Zelenskyy delivered a video address to the U.S. Congress imploring lawmakers and the Biden administration to help bolster Ukraine\u0026#039;s defenses with additional arms, including anti-aircraft weaponry.\r\n\r\n\u0022I call on you to do more,\u0022 said Zelenskyy, \u0022until the Russian military machine stops.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs Zelenskyy spoke, Ukrainian forces moved ahead with a new counteroffensive in Kyiv and other major cities as Russian missile attacks and artillery fire continued, hammering residential areas and killing civilians.\r\n\r\nCiting an unnamed Ukrainian official, the New York Times reported Wednesday that the goal of the counteroffensive \u0022was to inflict mass casualties on the Russian military, rather than to win back territory.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The operation involved attacks by Ukrainian artillery, fighter jets, and tanks,\u0022 the Times reported. \u0022Details of the offensive could not be fully confirmed independently. Satellite pictures from Tuesday show heavy black smoke above the Kherson airport, where the official said Ukrainian forces had targeted Russian military aircraft parked there.\u0022