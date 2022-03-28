Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres speaks during a press briefing at U.N. Headquarters in New York City on February 4, 2020. (Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

UN Chief Urges 'Immediate Humanitarian Cease-Fire' in Ukraine

The call comes as the mayor of Mariupol said nearly 5,000 residents—including 210 children—have been killed in Russia's assault on the Ukrainian city.

Jessica Corbett

As the death toll from Russia's war on Ukraine continued to grow, particularly in key cities like Mariupol, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday called for "an immediate humanitarian cease-fire to allow for progress in serious political negotiations" on a peace agreement.

"A cessation of hostilities... will save lives, prevent suffering, and protect civilians."

"Since the beginning of the Russian invasion one month ago, the war has led to the senseless loss of thousands of lives; the displacement of ten million people, mainly women and children; the systematic destruction of essential infrastructure; and skyrocketing food and energy prices worldwide," he told reporters outside the U.N. Security Council. "This must stop."

Guterres noted efforts by various U.N. agencies to provide aid—including "food, shelter, blankets, medicine, bottled water, and hygiene supplies"—to affected Ukrainians.

"Our agencies and partners are procuring vital supplies and setting up pipelines for delivery throughout Ukraine in the coming weeks. But let's be clear, the solution to this humanitarian tragedy is not humanitarian. It is political," he continued. "A cessation of hostilities will allow essential humanitarian aid to be delivered and enable civilians to move around safely. It will save lives, prevent suffering, and protect civilians."

Guterres has asked Martin Griffiths, the U.N. under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, to "explore with the parties involved the possible agreements and arrangements for a humanitarian cease-fire."

In addition to providing relief to Ukrainians, the U.N. leader said, "I hope a cease-fire will also help to address the global consequences of this war, which risk compounding the deep hunger crisis in many developing countries that already lack fiscal space to invest in their recovery from the pandemic, and now face soaring food and energy costs."

"I strongly appeal to the parties to this conflict, and to the international community as a whole, to work with us for peace in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and across the world," added Guterres.

The U.N. chief's comments came a day before in-person talks between Kyiv and Moscow are set to resume in Turkey and as the mayor of Mariupol—a besieged Ukrainian port city—said nearly 5,000 residents, including 210 children, have been killed since the Russian invasion began on February 24.

Related Content

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a meeting in Kyiv

'We Are Ready' to Discuss Neutrality, Zelenskyy Says Ahead of Russia-Ukraine Talks

Jake Johnson

So far the Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has only officially recorded 2,975 civilian casualties—1,151 deaths and 1,824 injuries—but "believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration."

Specifically, the OHCHR said Monday, casualty figures are still being corroborated from Mariupol and Volnovakha (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), Popasna and Rubizhne (Luhansk region), and Trostianets (Sumy region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties."

Russia's ongoing assault of Mariupol has made it difficult for civilians to evacuate. As many as 1,300 people were believed to have sought safety in a city theater that was bombed on March 16.

The Mariupol City Council said last week that according to eyewitnesses, "about 300 people died in the Drama Theater... as a result of a bombing by Russian aircraft," and that "there cannot and never will be an explanation for this inhuman cruelty."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

civilians in Ukraine

Civilians 'Paying the Highest Price' for 'Utter Devastation' of Ukraine: UN Official

Jessica Corbett ·

Mariupol theater

Ukraine Officials Say 300 Civilians Were Killed by Russian Bombing of Mariupol Theater

Brett Wilkins ·

A hospital ward in Afghanistan.

Aid Groups Warn Afghan Health System on Verge of 'Collapse'

Julia Conley ·

shelling in Ukraine

Ukraine Civilian Death Toll Likely 'Considerably Higher' Than 351 Confirmed: UN

Jessica Corbett ·

Latest News

See all
TRIPS waiver

Global Leaders Urge Nations to Eschew 'Weakened' TRIPS Waiver Proposal

"The E.U.-U.S. plan puts their interests ahead of humanity's," say current and former progressive government officials from five countries.

Brett Wilkins ·

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

UN Chief Urges 'Immediate Humanitarian Cease-Fire' in Ukraine

The call comes as the mayor of Mariupol said nearly 5,000 residents—including 210 children—have been killed in Russia's assault on the Ukrainian city.

Jessica Corbett ·

Man carries child through flooded waters

340+ Groups Tell Governments Worldwide to Prioritize Fossil Fuel Phaseout

"The urgency of the climate crisis demands a rapid reorientation of our societies and economies away from fossil fuels, the key driver of global warming," says a new open letter.

Kenny Stancil ·

LGBTQ+ protesters

'This Law Will Not Stand,' Say Equality Defenders as DeSantis Signs 'Don't Say Gay' Bill

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis "has damaged our state's reputation as a welcoming and inclusive place for all families," said one rights advocate. "Worse, he has made schools less safe for children."

Julia Conley ·

President Donald Trump delivering the speech that spurred a mob to overrun the U.S. Capitol at a rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Judge Finds Trump's Attempt to Overturn 2020 Election Was Likely a Felony

One government watchdog group said the ruling is a "clear call for accountability and further investigation of the attempt to subvert the election."

Brett Wilkins ·

Most Popular

 
  1. Watchdogs Say If Clarence Thomas Won't Resign, 'Congress Must Move to Impeach'
  2. Jackson Confirmation Hearing Proves GOP Has No Interest Whatsoever in Making America a Better Place
  3. Arizona Senate Passes GOP Bill That Could Spark 'Most Extreme Voter Purge' in US
  4. US High Schooler's Answer Listing Zero 'Positive Effects of Imperialism' Goes Viral
  5. Any Use of Tactical Nukes Denounced as 'Bat-Sh*t F**king Insane'
  6. Senators' Attacks of Judge Jackson Expose 'Total Bankruptcy' of the GOP
  7. NY Prosecutor Who Resigned Believes Trump Is 'Guilty of Numerous Felony Violations'
  8. Suggesting Kremlin Regime Change, Biden Says Putin 'Cannot Remain in Power'
  9. I'm an Iraqi and I Remember Madeleine Albright for Who She Truly Was
  10. Biden Tax Plan Would Force Top 10 Billionaires Alone to Pay $215 Billion Over Next Decade
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.