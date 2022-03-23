As GOP Blocks Funds, Federal Agency Ends Covid Coverage for Uninsured

A federal health agency tasked with covering Covid-19 testing and treatment for uninsured Americans officially stopped accepting claims on Wednesday because it is out of funding, a shortfall caused by congressional lawmakers\u0026#039; failure to approve new coronavirus aid.\r\n\r\nMartin Kramer, a spokesperson for the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), said in a statement Tuesday that \u0022the lack of funding for Covid-19 needs is having real consequences.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Congress is poised to repeat what will almost certainly be a deadly mistake: waiting until it\u0026#039;s too late before investing in prevention.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We have begun an orderly shutdown of the program,\u0022 Kramer said, referring to the HRSA Covid-19 Uninsured Program, which has been reimbursing providers for coronavirus care for the uninsured since the early stages of the pandemic.\r\n\r\nNearly 10% of U.S. residents—around 31 million people—don\u0026#039;t have any form of health insurance, according to federal estimates.\r\n\r\nThe HRSA has also warned in recent days that without a quick infusion of federal funds, it will have to stop accepting coronavirus vaccine reimbursement claims on April 5.\r\n\r\n\u0022Federal coverage for Covid-19 treatment and testing for the uninsured ends today. Coverage for vaccine administration for the uninsured ends in about two weeks,\u0022 Adam Gaffney, a critical care doctor at the Cambridge Health Alliance, lamented on Twitter. \u0022The rationing of Covid-care by ability to pay begins.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Biden White House has asked for more than $20 billion dollars to purchase fresh supplies of masks, therapeutics, tests, and vaccines and to keep key pandemic response programs running, but Republican lawmakers have questioned the need for additional Covid-19 money and insisted that any funding be repurposed from existing state programs—a non-starter for Democratic lawmakers who warn their states would be hurt by such a scheme.\r\n\r\nDisagreements over funding sources ultimately led the Democratic leadership to pull around $16 billion in coronavirus aid from a recent omnibus spending package that contained $782 billion for the U.S. military—$29 billion more than President Joe Biden originally requested.\r\n\r\nWhite House Chief of Staff Ronald Klain insisted Tuesday that the Biden administration is not \u0022turning the page\u0022 on the coronavirus pandemic, which is still killing more than 1,000 people per day in the U.S. on average.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are keeping businesses and schools open—and reducing hospital and ICU cases—by making vaccines, boosters, treatments, and tests widely available,\u0022 Klain said. \u0022And we will continue to do so as long as Congress funds this work.\u0022\r\n\r\nBut with dozens of Republicans refusing to support new relief funding, there does not appear to be a path forward for a standalone coronavirus measure in the evenly divided Senate.\r\n\r\n\u0022We don\u0026#039;t need Covid funding,\u0022 Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-Iowa.) told The Atlantic, expressing a view common among GOP lawmakers. \u0022Most people would say we\u0026#039;re done. We have more issues with inflation than Covid right now.\u0022\r\n\r\nVox\u0026#039;s Dylan Matthews wrote Tuesday that if the congressional stalemate over Covid-19 funding persists, \u0022the federal effort to halt the virus could effectively be over, even though the pandemic itself clearly isn\u0026#039;t.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022That would be a disaster,\u0022 Matthews added.\r\n\r\nAccording to a February Covid-19 funding table obtained by Politico, more than $45 billion of the $47.8 billion that Congress approved for testing and mitigation in the American Rescue Plan is currently \u0022obligated or being executed,\u0022 $2.6 billion is already allocated, and \u0022none remains available for new initiatives.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFor months, public health experts have been urging the Biden administration and Congress to ensure the U.S. is prepared for another wave of coronavirus infections, particularly after the White House rejected such warnings ahead of the holiday Omicron surge.\r\n\r\nFueled by the rapid spread of BA.2—a highly transmissible subvariant of Omicron—Covid-19 cases are currently rising in parts of Europe and Asia.\r\n\r\n\u0022We are on the brink of another potential wave,\u0022 epidemiologist Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding wrote Tuesday.\r\n\r\nIf Congress doesn\u0026#039;t approve funding for treatments, testing, vaccines, and other pandemic response measures, he added, \u0022we are in trouble.\u0022\r\n\r\nDr. Leana Wen, a professor at George Washington University\u0026#039;s Milken Institute School of Public Health, similarly argued in a Washington Post column earlier this week that \u0022two years into the pandemic, Congress is poised to repeat what will almost certainly be a deadly mistake: waiting until it\u0026#039;s too late before investing in prevention.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We\u0026#039;ve already seen what happens when we don\u0026#039;t prioritize preparedness and prevention,\u0022 Wen wrote. \u0022Nearly 1 million Americans have already died from Covid-19. How many more must die before Congress heeds the lessons learned?\u0022