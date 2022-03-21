'A Win-Win-Win': Analysis Shows Sweeping Benefits of BBB's Childcare and Pre-K Proposals

The childcare and universal pre-K provisions included in a $1.75 trillion package passed by the U.S. House of Representatives in November would hugely benefit not only families but also the American economy, businesses, and state governments.\r\n\r\n\u0022It\u0026#039;s arguably the single most important thing we can do for families emerging from the pandemic and returning to work.\u0022\r\n\r\nThat\u0026#039;s according to a report published Monday by the Century Foundation (TCF) and Center for Economic and Policy Research (CEPR) as the Build Back Better (BBB) package remains stalled in the evenly split Senate due to Republicans and a few right-wing Democrats.\r\n\r\n\u0022The pandemic has only highlighted a decades-old issue: The United States does not have a childcare and early education system,\u0022 said report co-author Julie Kashen in a statement. \u0022Families are struggling to meet the high cost of care, while facing rising costs of other necessities, and it\u0026#039;s harder than ever to find quality care when and where they need it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Families have mostly been piecemealing it,\u0022 the TCF senior fellow and director of women\u0026#039;s economic justice told the Politico newsletter \u0022Morning Shift.\u0022 She noted that \u0022more than half of all families live in childcare deserts where there just isn\u0026#039;t enough licensed childcare for every child.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This isn\u0026#039;t just a problem for families—it\u0026#039;s holding businesses and our economy back,\u0022 Kashen added in her statement. \u0022Our study shows that federal investments in childcare and pre-K are a win-win-win. It\u0026#039;s arguably the single most important thing we can do for families emerging from the pandemic and returning to work.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe BBB proposals, as the study highlights, \u0022would lower childcare costs for nine out of 10 families with young children in the United States while improving the quality of the early education they receive, raising wages of poorly compensated childcare workers, and covering the costs associated with higher quality care.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Universal preschool for 3- and 4-year-olds will finally be available, and parents will have the choice to find the right program for their family in center-based, home-based, family-based, school-based, and Head Start programs,\u0022 the report continues. \u0022The programs build on federal-state partnerships, setting federal parameters while providing states with funding and flexibility to build the early childhood education system that families have long needed.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe analysis shows that BBB\u0026#039;s policies would provide:\r\n\r\n\r\n\t$48 billion in increases to economic output from increased parental employment;\r\n\t$60 billion in gains for businesses and state tax revenue from decreased childcare-related disruptions; and\r\n\tat least a $30 billion boost to the economy from the expansion of the childcare sector and related indirect and induced job increases.\r\n\r\n\r\nLack of affordable, reliable childcare reduces the hours that parents—particularly mothers—are able to work, and can even push them out of the U.S. labor force entirely, the report explains.\r\n\r\n\u0022This in turn causes interruptions to job and career advancement, including lost promotions and raises, lost opportunities to build new skills and expertise, and contributes to the motherhood earnings penalty,\u0022 the study states. \u0022Over the lifecourse, it means lower retirement savings and higher poverty rates for mothers than for fathers as they age.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Due to the intersecting impact of interpersonal discrimination and other forms of racism, Black and Latina mothers have faced even more acute challenges than their white counterparts,\u0022 the analysis adds, \u0022as have working-class mothers of all ethnicities and races when compared to upper-middle-class and higher-income mothers.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe study suggests that the BBB policies \u0022could lead to roughly three million more parents—mostly mothers—entering the labor force or increasing their work hours nationally (about 1.1 million due to new entries and two million due to increased hours).\u0022\r\n\r\nThe researchers calculated benefits across all 50 U.S. states and found:\r\n\r\n\r\nOn a state-by-state basis, the estimated earnings increase among parents entering the workforce or increasing work hours ranges from around $70 million a year in Vermont and Wyoming to $1.8 billion in Illinois, $1.7 billion in Pennsylvania, $1.8 billion in New Jersey, and more than $2 billion in states with higher populations such as California ($6.7 billion), Florida ($2.4 billion), New York ($3.1 billion), and Texas ($4.5 billion). These income benefits would have a ripple effect, raising additional tax revenue and encouraging new spending in local economies.\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile focusing on the policies\u0026#039; shorter-term benefits to families, the economy, employers, and state governments, the report emphasizes that \u0022it is crucial to acknowledge that there are additional longer-term economic benefits for the children and communities impacted.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe childcare and universal pre-K proposals \u0022will support children\u0026#039;s healthy development, family economic security, and gender and racial equity,\u0022 the study declares, concluding that \u0022they are also essential to helping state economies grow and prosper.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe analysis was released the day before Kashen is set to testify on such policies before the U.S. Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP).\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThough Republicans and Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) oppose the House-approved BBB bill, progressives are calling on Senate Democrats to keep working to pass a bold package before this year\u0026#039;s midterm elections.\r\n\r\nOver 120 advocacy groups wrote in a recent letter to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) that \u0022now is the moment to do everything in your power to ensure that we get the best, most inclusive reconciliation bill possible across the finish line.\u0022