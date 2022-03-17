House Dems Urge McConnell to Rally GOP Behind 'Common-Sense' Gun Reform

Calling U.S. gun violence \u0022an epidemic of catastrophic proportions,\u0022 Rep. Jamaal Bowman and 48 other House Democrats on Thursday sent a letter to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urging him to support \u0022common-sense reforms\u0022 that will save lives.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\n\u0022Given how much is at stake, anything less than this would be a tragic, unacceptable obstruction to preventing gun violence and gun-related deaths.\u0022\r\n\r\nNoting that \u0022the U.S. gun death rate is 13 times greater than other high-income nations\u0022 and that \u0022by this time each year, more Americans are killed with guns than in other high-income nations in an entire year,\u0022 the letter calls for\u0026nbsp;\u0022meaningful and holistic solutions that put the needs of our constituents and communities first.\u0022\r\n\r\nTo that end, the lawmakers urge senators to pass the Bipartisan Background Checks Act\u0026nbsp;(H.R. 8) and the Enhanced Background Checks Act (H.R. 1446), both of which were approved by the House last year but have \u0022sat unmoved in the Senate.\u0022\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nReferring to the more than 20,000 people who were fatally shot in the U.S. last year, the letter implores McConnell (R-Ky.), \u0022You can take action now to put a stop to this spike in gun violence and loss by rallying your Republican colleagues to join Democrats in passing H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Given how much is at stake, anything less than this would be a tragic, unacceptable obstruction to preventing gun violence and gun-related deaths,\u0022 the lawmakers conclude.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nIn a statement, Bowman (D-N.Y.) asserted that \u0022guns are far too accessible in our communities and have led to crisis after crisis.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022For decades now we\u0026#039;ve seen school shootings torment our school campuses, taking innocent lives and leaving entire families and communities in despair,\u0022 the congressman continued. \u0022We\u0026#039;ve seen places of day-to-day activities like schools, houses of worship, music festivals, nightclubs, and spas become places of mass casualties all because guns were accessible to the wrong person.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Gun violence impacts all of us and is an existential threat to our lives and our democracy,\u0022 Bowman added. \u0022We must end gun violence and passing H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446 out of the Senate sets us on the path to do that by enacting stronger and universal background checks.\u0022