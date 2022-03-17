Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) wears a protective mask while walking through the Canon Tunnel to the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) is calling on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to rally his caucus to support "common-sense" gun law reform. (Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

House Dems Urge McConnell to Rally GOP Behind 'Common-Sense' Gun Reform

"Gun violence impacts all of us and is an existential threat to our lives and our democracy," said Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who led the letter.

Brett Wilkins

Calling U.S. gun violence "an epidemic of catastrophic proportions," Rep. Jamaal Bowman and 48 other House Democrats on Thursday sent a letter to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell urging him to support "common-sense reforms" that will save lives. 

"Given how much is at stake, anything less than this would be a tragic, unacceptable obstruction to preventing gun violence and gun-related deaths."

Noting that "the U.S. gun death rate is 13 times greater than other high-income nations" and that "by this time each year, more Americans are killed with guns than in other high-income nations in an entire year," the letter calls for "meaningful and holistic solutions that put the needs of our constituents and communities first."

To that end, the lawmakers urge senators to pass the Bipartisan Background Checks Act (H.R. 8) and the Enhanced Background Checks Act (H.R. 1446), both of which were approved by the House last year but have "sat unmoved in the Senate." 

Referring to the more than 20,000 people who were fatally shot in the U.S. last year, the letter implores McConnell (R-Ky.), "You can take action now to put a stop to this spike in gun violence and loss by rallying your Republican colleagues to join Democrats in passing H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446."

"Given how much is at stake, anything less than this would be a tragic, unacceptable obstruction to preventing gun violence and gun-related deaths," the lawmakers conclude. 

In a statement, Bowman (D-N.Y.) asserted that "guns are far too accessible in our communities and have led to crisis after crisis."

"For decades now we've seen school shootings torment our school campuses, taking innocent lives and leaving entire families and communities in despair," the congressman continued. "We've seen places of day-to-day activities like schools, houses of worship, music festivals, nightclubs, and spas become places of mass casualties all because guns were accessible to the wrong person."

"Gun violence impacts all of us and is an existential threat to our lives and our democracy," Bowman added. "We must end gun violence and passing H.R. 8 and H.R. 1446 out of the Senate sets us on the path to do that by enacting stronger and universal background checks."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Climate Emergency tape outside the U.S. Chamber of Commerce HQ

'Compromising' on Climate Is Horrible Politics, Deadly Policy, and Stupid Economics

Mitch Jones ·

Protesters denouncing Guantanamo prison outside White House

Gitmo Jurors Liken CIA Torture to Acts by 'Most Abusive Regimes in Modern History'

Andrea Germanos ·

Manchin & Sinema

'Bullshit': Manchin Called Out for Killing Biden's Build Back Better

Common Dreams staff ·

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders Has New Year's Resolution for Progressives: Fight Like Hell in 2022

Brett Wilkins ·

Latest News

See all
Jeff Zients briefs the media on the Covid-19 pandemic response

'The World Paid the Price': Biden's Outgoing Covid Czar Rebuked Over Failures

"The Zients-led Covid response refused to challenge Big Pharma's monopoly control, in the U.S. and globally, over technologies that relied crucially on public support."

Brett Wilkins ·

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) wears a protective mask while walking through the Canon Tunnel to the U.S. Capitol on January 12, 2021 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images)

House Dems Urge McConnell to Rally GOP Behind 'Common-Sense' Gun Reform

"Gun violence impacts all of us and is an existential threat to our lives and our democracy," said Rep. Jamaal Bowman, who led the letter.

Brett Wilkins ·

Sunrise Movement holds climate rally near White House

New Climate Polling Should Be Warning to Democratic Establishment, Group Says

"The polling indicates that not only should candidates run on policies like the Green New Deal, but they should center them—especially if they want to engage young voters," said the Sunrise Movement.

Julia Conley ·

US jet

Veterans for Peace Warns Biden That 'A No-Fly Zone Is an Act of War'

Rep. Ilhan Omar similarly said on the House floor that "it would mean the beginning of World War III."

Jessica Corbett ·

profiteering

New Campaign Aims to 'Stop the Oil Profiteering' of Fossil Fuel Giants

"Companies like Exxon, Chevron, Shell, and BP are trying to profit from the war in Ukraine, driving up gas prices in order to fill their own pockets," said Jamie Henn of Fossil Free Media.

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. The GOP Is Actually Running on Raising Taxes on the Poor and Destroying Medicare and Social Security
  2. Inspired by Oligarch Plane Tracker, Greenpeace Follows Russian Oil Tankers Funding Putin's War
  3. Manchin Opposes Fueling US Electric Vehicle Revolution Because... the 1970s Oil Crisis
  4. Russia Calls Western Arms Shipments to Ukraine 'Legitimate Targets'
  5. Instead of Taxing the Poorest, the US Needs a Maximum Income
  6. Progressives Hand Biden List of 55 Executive Actions Because 'Working People Can't Wait'
  7. The Real Irish-American History They Don't Teach You in School
  8. 'Brutal Display of Impunity': Saudi Regime Executes 81 People in Single Day
  9. I Resigned My Diplomatic Post Over the US Invasion of Iraq. Will Any Russian Diplomats Do the Same?
  10. 'We Understand That We Cannot Enter': Zelenskyy Says NATO Doors Closed to Ukraine
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.