'Common-Sense Decision': Court Allows Biden to Weigh Social Cost of Carbon

Environmentalists applauded late Wednesday after a federal appeals court blocked a Trump-appointed judge\u0026#039;s order barring the Biden administration from considering the future costs of climate damage in its rulemaking and public projects.\r\n\r\n\u0022When it comes to the climate, Biden can\u0026#039;t continue business as usual.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn March 2021, a coalition of 10 Republican attorneys general sued the Biden administration over a White House directive instructing federal agencies to factor the \u0022social cost of greenhouse gases\u0022 into their policymaking decisions, from new pollution regulations to drilling on public lands.\r\n\r\nLast month, a federal judge in Louisiana sided with the Republicans, issuing a sweeping injunction prohibiting the Biden administration from factoring the cost of carbon—which it pegged at $51 per ton—into its policy moves. The Trump administration, by contrast, contended that each ton of carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere in 2020 would only cause roughly $1 to $7 in economic damages.\r\n\r\nThe Wednesday ruling by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit stayed the Louisiana judge\u0026#039;s injunction, allowing the Biden administration to continue using the $51-per-ton metric—a figure based on Obama-era assessments that some researchers and climate advocates say don\u0026#039;t account for the full scope of emissions damage.\r\n\r\nOne recent analysis estimated that the actual social cost of carbon dioxide—from negative health impacts to destroyed homes—is at least 15 times the number adopted by the Biden administration.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKassie Siegel, director of the Center for Biological Diversity\u0026#039;s Climate Law Institute, said in a statement that \u0022this common-sense decision simply allows the government to continue its usual consideration of the costs of climate damage.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022But we need a lot more than that from the Biden administration,\u0022 Siegel added. \u0022When it comes to the climate, Biden can\u0026#039;t continue business as usual. He has to meet this international crisis with bold executive action that speeds the transition to renewable energy and away from dangerous fossil fuels.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLast month, in response to the Louisiana judge\u0026#039;s injunction, the Biden administration temporarily suspended the approval process for new drilling leases on public lands and waters. Prior to the pause, the Biden administration had approved more permits for new oil and gas drilling on public lands than the Trump administration did during its first year in power.\r\n\r\nThe Washington Post reported that the federal appeals court\u0026#039;s ruling Wednesday \u0022raises questions about whether Biden officials will restart federal oil and gas leasing.\u0022 The administration is facing fresh pressure from congressional Republicans, right-wing Democrats, and the fossil fuel industry to ramp up domestic oil production amid fears of a supply shortage caused by Russia\u0026#039;s assault on Ukraine.\r\n\r\n\u0022Last month, the Interior Department delayed decisions on new drilling, including a large lease sale of more than 170,000 acres in Wyoming that had been planned for this spring,\u0022 the Post noted. \u0022An Interior Department spokesperson said officials are reviewing the [appeals court\u0026#039;s] decision.\u0022\r\n\r\nHana Vizcarra, an attorney for Earthjustice, said in a statement Wednesday that the federal court\u0026#039;s ruling \u0022sent a strong message that the rule of law cannot be short-circuited to score political victories.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It puts the government back on track to address and assess climate change,\u0022 Vizcarra added.