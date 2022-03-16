Sign up for our newsletter.

Quality journalism. Progressive values. Direct to your inbox.

Follow us:

Amazon workers on strike

More than 60 Amazon warehouse workers in New York and Maryland staged a walkout during their overnight shift on March 16, 2022, demanding fairer wages. (Photo: Twitter/@NYCAmazonians)

Sanders Vows 'Strong Solidarity' for Multi-State Amazon Worker Walkout

"If Jeff Bezos can afford a $500 million yacht, a $23 million mansion with 25 bathrooms, and a rocket ship to blast a comedian to outer space, you know what?" said the U.S. senator. "Amazon can afford to give its employees a $3 raise."

Julia Conley

Sen. Bernie Sanders was among the workers' rights advocates applauding more than 60 Amazon warehouse employees Wednesday as they staged the company's first multi-state walkout to demand a reinstatement of breaks and fairer pay.

Noting that founder and executive chairman owns a $500 million yacht, a $23 million mansion, and is currently charging celebrities and other wealthy customers tens of millions of dollars for rides on his space company's suborbital flights, Sanders wrote that "Amazon can afford to give its employees a $3 raise."

"I stand in strong solidarity with the Amazon workers' walkout," the Vermont independent senator said.

The strike was organized by workers on the night shifts at three delivery stations, where employees load products onto delivery vans and sometimes work 11-hour shifts, in Queens, New York and Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The workers are paid about $15.75 to $17.25 per hour and last year had their breaks reduced from 20 minutes to 15 minutes.

With the majority of workers on the overnight shift taking part in the action, said HuffPost labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the strike was "enough to cause problems" at DMD9, the warehouse in Maryland.

In Queens, workers at ZYO1 in Long Island City and DBK1 in Woodside convened at 4:30 a.m. after shutting down the warehouses' conveyor belts.

The employees chanted, "Better pay, longer breaks!" and "Amazonians United will never be defeated!"

The employees at the three warehouses "showed what solidarity looks like," said Amazonians United, a worker-led group which has fought for higher wages at several warehouses across the country.

The strike comes as Amazon workers at a much larger warehouse facility in Bessemer, Alabama are voting on whether to join the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union in an election that ends March 25. Union supporters lost an earlier election held last year, but the National Labor Relations Board ordered a new vote after the union alleged illegal surveillance and intimidation of workers by Amazon.

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

We've had enough. The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%. Our mission? To inform. To inspire. To ignite change for the common good. How? Nonprofit. Independent. Reader-supported. Free to read. Free to republish. Free to share. With no advertising. No paywalls. No selling of your data. Thousands of small donations fund our newsroom and allow us to continue publishing. Can you chip in? We can't do it without you. Thank you.

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.

Related

Union rep at Amazon warehouse

Alabama Amazon Workers Win New Vote to Unionize

Julia Conley ·

Taryn Bailey, a 16-year-old in Arizona, is among those featured in a new ad campaign calling on lawmakers to improve home and community-based services. (Photo: BeAHero)

'Home Care Can't Wait': Ady Barkan, ACLU Target Sinema for Abandoning People With Disabilities

Kenny Stancil ·

medicare_for_al

Activists Should Continue to Fight for National Single Payer Rather Than Taking Cues From the Democratic Party

Claire M. Cohen ·

chobani-1

It's International Food Workers Week—Support Organizing That Centers Those Who Feed Us

Anna Canning ·

Latest News

See all
covid_hongkong

WHO Chief's Message to Nations of the World: 'The Pandemic Is Not Over'

The head of the agency, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called on "all countries to remain vigilant."

Jenna McGuire ·

Biden-December2021

Biden Calls Putin 'A War Criminal' as Russia Continues to Attack Ukraine

The comment echoed recent remarks from human rights advocates who have condemned alleged war crimes by Russian forces.

Jessica Corbett ·

Amazon workers on strike

Sanders Vows 'Strong Solidarity' for Multi-State Amazon Worker Walkout

"If Jeff Bezos can afford a $500 million yacht, a $23 million mansion with 25 bathrooms, and a rocket ship to blast a comedian to outer space, you know what?" said the U.S. senator. "Amazon can afford to give its employees a $3 raise."

Julia Conley ·

Ammar al-Baluchi

Declassified Docs Show CIA Used Prisoner as a Torture Training Prop

"Twenty years later, none of the those responsible for the CIA's heinous regime of torture were ever prosecuted," lamented Rep. Ilhan Omar. "Instead they got promotions."

Brett Wilkins ·

civilian in Kharkiv

War Has Destroyed $100 Billion Worth of Infrastructure in Ukraine: UN

UNDP warns that "every day of delayed peace will accelerate a freefall into poverty" throughout the besieged country and calls for millions of dollars per month in international development aid.

Jessica Corbett ·

Most Popular

 
  1. The GOP Is Actually Running on Raising Taxes on the Poor and Destroying Medicare and Social Security
  2. Inspired by Oligarch Plane Tracker, Greenpeace Follows Russian Oil Tankers Funding Putin's War
  3. Manchin Opposes Fueling US Electric Vehicle Revolution Because... the 1970s Oil Crisis
  4. Dems Introduce Windfall Tax on Big Oil So Companies 'Pay a Price When They Price Gouge'
  5. Russia Calls Western Arms Shipments to Ukraine 'Legitimate Targets'
  6. Instead of Taxing the Poorest, the US Needs a Maximum Income
  7. Republicans Don't Want to Talk About the Real Culprit of Inflation: Corporate Greed
  8. Progressives Denounce Big Oil for 'Shamelessly' Price-Gouging Amid Ukraine War
  9. 'Brutal Display of Impunity': Saudi Regime Executes 81 People in Single Day
  10. I Resigned My Diplomatic Post Over the US Invasion of Iraq. Will Any Russian Diplomats Do the Same?
Common Dreams Logo

To donate by check, phone, or other method, see our More Ways to Give page.