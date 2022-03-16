Sanders Vows 'Strong Solidarity' for Multi-State Amazon Worker Walkout

Sen. Bernie Sanders was among the workers\u0026#039; rights advocates applauding more than 60 Amazon warehouse employees Wednesday as they staged the company\u0026#039;s first multi-state walkout to demand a reinstatement of breaks and fairer pay.\r\n\r\nNoting that founder and executive chairman owns a $500 million yacht, a $23 million mansion, and is currently charging celebrities and other wealthy customers tens of millions of dollars for rides on his space company\u0026#039;s suborbital flights, Sanders wrote that \u0022Amazon can afford to give its employees a $3 raise.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022I stand in strong solidarity with the Amazon workers\u0026#039; walkout,\u0022 the Vermont independent senator said.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe strike was organized by workers on the night shifts at three delivery stations, where employees load products onto delivery vans and sometimes work 11-hour shifts, in Queens, New York and Upper Marlboro, Maryland. The workers are paid about $15.75 to $17.25 per hour and last year had their breaks reduced from 20 minutes to 15 minutes.\r\n\r\nWith the majority of workers on the overnight shift taking part in the action, said HuffPost labor reporter Dave Jamieson, the strike was \u0022enough to cause problems\u0022 at DMD9, the warehouse in Maryland.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn Queens, workers at ZYO1 in Long Island City and DBK1 in Woodside convened at 4:30 a.m. after shutting down the warehouses\u0026#039; conveyor belts.\r\n\r\nThe employees chanted, \u0022Better pay, longer breaks!\u0022 and \u0022Amazonians United will never be defeated!\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe employees at the three warehouses \u0022showed what solidarity looks like,\u0022 said Amazonians United, a worker-led group which has fought for higher wages at several warehouses across the country.\r\n\r\nThe strike comes as Amazon workers at a much larger warehouse facility in Bessemer, Alabama are voting on whether to join the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union in an election that ends March 25. Union supporters lost an earlier election held last year, but the National Labor Relations Board ordered a new vote after the union alleged illegal surveillance and intimidation of workers by Amazon.