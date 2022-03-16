Sign up for our newsletter.

Zelenskyy speaking to Congress

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the U.S. Congress on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 via video link.

'Do More': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Asks Congress to Back No-Fly Zone, More Weapons

"While we understand and sympathize with Zelensky's pleas for help," said one U.S. peace group following the speech, "it's important we remember that a No-Fly Zone would be catastrophic for Ukraine and the world."

Common Dreams staff

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday morning as he pressed his case for additional backing by western powers to intervene further against Russian assault.

During his livestreamed remarks, delivered partly in Ukrainian and concluding in English, Zelenskyy asked U.S. lawmakers to think about key moments in American history—including the attacks on Pearl Harbor and those on 9/11—where courage was demanded and its people fought back against outside enemies.

The people of Ukraine "need you right now,” said Zelenskyy. "I call on you to do more."

Watch the address:

In addition to his remarks, Zelenskyy asked the members of Congress to watch a short video montage showing the human carnage and devastation that has taken place in the country since the Russian invasion began three weeks ago. The graphic footage, played over music, was clearly produced to create an emotional impact on the lawmakers and Zelenskyy said that the loss of life among civilians, especially children, is what pains him most as the onslaught continues.

"I see no sense in life if it cannot stop death," he said.

The Ukrainian president called on President Joe Biden to be "the leader of the world" by doing more to confront Russia and help put an end to the war.

Citing unnamed European diplomats, the New York Times reported ahead of the speech that "Ukrainian officials plan to present the United States with a list of military equipment they need, including armed drones and mobile air-defense systems, as Mr. Zelensky addresses Congress."

"Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace," Zelenskyy said as he concluded his address.

Zelenskyy during his remarks repeated his call for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, a demand that the Biden administration and NATO leaders have thus far rejected, fearing it would result in a broader war with Russia.

"While we understand and sympathize with Zelensky's pleas for help," said the peace group CodePink following the speech, "it's important we remember that a No-Fly Zone would be catastrophic for Ukraine and the world."

USGS

Red Alert for Fukushima Nuclear Plant After 7.3 Quake in Japan

Over two million homes in the Tokyo region were left without power.

Jessica Corbett ·

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks during a press conference

Ukraine, Russia Reportedly Making 'Significant Progress' Toward 15-Point Peace Deal

"Our position at the negotiations is quite specific—legally verified security guarantees; ceasefire; withdrawal of Russian troops," said an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Jake Johnson ·

A Ukrainian mother holds her child

Global Nurses Union Says 'Heinous' Russian Attacks on Hospitals Amount to War Crimes

Global Nurses United called on Russia to "choose an immediate ceasefire, ensure the safe passage of those displaced by the fighting, engage in diplomacy in good faith, and withdraw its forces from Ukraine."

Jake Johnson ·

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a meeting in Kyiv

'All Wars End in Agreements': Zelenskyy Voices Hope for Peace Deal as Talks Continue

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also signaled there is "some hope of reaching a compromise."

Jake Johnson ·

