'Do More': Ukraine President Zelenskyy Asks Congress to Back No-Fly Zone, More Weapons

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed a joint session of the U.S. Congress on Wednesday morning as he pressed his case for additional backing by western powers to intervene further against Russian assault.\r\n\r\nDuring his livestreamed remarks, delivered partly in Ukrainian and concluding in English, Zelenskyy asked U.S. lawmakers to think about key moments in American history—including the attacks on Pearl Harbor and those on 9/11—where courage was demanded and its people fought back against outside enemies.\r\n\r\nThe people of Ukraine \u0022need you right now,” said Zelenskyy. \u0022I call on you to do more.\u0022\r\n\r\nWatch the address:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn addition to his remarks, Zelenskyy asked the members of Congress to watch a short video montage showing the human carnage and devastation that has taken place in the country since the Russian invasion began three weeks ago. The graphic footage, played over music, was clearly produced to create an emotional impact on the lawmakers and Zelenskyy said that the loss of life among civilians, especially children, is what pains him most as the onslaught continues.\r\n\r\n\u0022I see no sense in life if it cannot stop death,\u0022 he said.\r\n\r\nThe Ukrainian president called on President Joe Biden to be \u0022the leader of the world\u0022 by doing more to confront Russia and help put an end to the war.\r\n\r\nCiting unnamed European diplomats, the New York Times reported ahead of the speech that \u0022Ukrainian officials plan to present the United States with a list of military equipment they need, including armed drones and mobile air-defense systems, as Mr. Zelensky addresses Congress.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Being the leader of the world means being the leader of peace,\u0022 Zelenskyy said as he concluded his address.\r\n\r\nZelenskyy during his remarks repeated his call for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, a demand that the Biden administration and NATO leaders have thus far rejected, fearing it would result in a broader war with Russia.\r\n\r\n\u0022While we understand and sympathize with Zelensky\u0026#039;s pleas for help,\u0022 said the peace group CodePink following the speech, \u0022it\u0026#039;s important we remember that a No-Fly Zone would be catastrophic for Ukraine and the world.\u0022