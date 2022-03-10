Sanders Welcomes End of Major League Lockout But Slams 'Baseball Oligarchs'

As Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association announced Thursday that they\u0026#039;d come to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders welcomed news that the 99-day lockout was over and the full 162-game season would be saved and promised to introduce a bill aimed at ending the \u0022baseball oligarchs\u0026#039;\u0022 antitrust exemption.\r\n\r\nWhile Sanders (I-Vt.) said in a statement that he is \u0022delighted to see an agreement reached so that the Major League Baseball season can start,\u0022 he slammed the \u0022unacceptable behavior\u0022 of team owners, who he said \u0022negotiated in bad faith for more than 100 days in a blatant attempt to break the players\u0026#039; union.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are dealing with an organization controlled by a number of billionaires who collectively are worth over $100 billion,\u0022 the democratic socialist and two-time U.S. presidential candidate noted. \u0022It should be clear to all that these baseball oligarchs have shown that they are far more concerned about increasing their wealth and profits than in strengthening our national pastime.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSanders excoriated the owners for eliminating their teams\u0026#039; affiliation with more than 40 minor league ballclubs, \u0022not only causing needless economic pain and suffering but also breaking the hearts of fans in small and mid-sized towns all over America.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe senator took the \u0022baseball oligarchs\u0022 to task for paying minor league players \u0022totally inadequate wages,\u0022 for seeking to \u0022eliminate the jobs of another 900 minor league players,\u0022 and for taking \u0022billions of dollars in corporate welfare from taxpayers to build expensive stadiums\u0022 while charging \u0022outrageously high prices for tickets that many working-class families cannot afford.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022It would be wrong for Congress to simply celebrate today\u0026#039;s agreement and move on,\u0022 Sanders asserted. \u0022We must prevent the greed of baseball\u0026#039;s oligarchs from destroying the game. The best way to do that is to end Major League Baseball\u0026#039;s antitrust exemption and I will be introducing legislation to do just that.\u0022