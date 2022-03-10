Sign up for our newsletter.

endangered_species

A couple of Moli, or Laysan albatrosses (P. immutabilis) displaying courtship behavior on the Princeville Makai Golf Club on the Hawaiian Island of Kauai. (Photo: Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Conservationists Say Congress Underfunding Species Protection by Hundreds of Millions Despite Biodiversity Crisis

"During a global extinction crisis, it's heartbreaking that Congress continues to underfund this critical work."

Jenna McGuire

More than 150 environmental groups on Thursday urged federal lawmakers to make "bold investments" to stem the biodiversity crisis by increasing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's budget for endangered species conservation by more than $400 million in the 2023 fiscal year.

"Tragically, hundreds of species are being left at the brink of extinction simply because there isn't enough money to recover them."

The plea for more funding comes a day after the Democratic-controlled House passed a $1.5 trillion omnibus spending bill—now likely to pass in the U.S. Senate—in which funding for the recovery of the nation's 1,800 endangered species was increased by just $3 million, totaling a $300 million budget—a number the conservationists say is grossly insufficient.

"Sadly, the majority of extinctions are entirely preventable, so when we lose a species to extinction it represents an unforgivable moral failure," said the groups in the letter. "The U.S. has one of the most powerful tools to end extinction—the Endangered Species Act—yet decades of underfunding [have] kept it from realizing its full potential."

In order to meet the current needs of the most vulnerable animals and plants, the groups say scientific data shows endangered species conservation requires a budget of $704.05 million—distributed across five programs—and are demanding those funding needs be met in FY2023.

"Congress needs to do more than the bare minimum if it truly wants to stop extinction, and that starts with fully funding the Endangered Species Act," said Stephanie Kurose, a senior policy specialist at the Center for Biological Diversity in a statement. "We've already lost too many unique animals and plants to extinction. During a global extinction crisis, it's heartbreaking that Congress continues to underfund this critical work."

In 2021, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced 22 animals and one plant had been added to the extinction list—joining 650 other species in the U.S. that have likely been lost to extinction. Worldwide, one million animal and plant species are in danger of extinction in the coming decades and "millions more are declining as habitat loss, climate change, wildlife exploitation, pollution, and other human activities continue to threaten their survival," the letter states.

The groups also called for greater funding for the endangered species listing program—at least $15 million per year for at least the next three years—to ensure imperiled animals and plants can receive requisite protections.

"Nearly 50 unlisted species have been declared extinct while waiting for protections because of these funding shortfalls. This is unacceptable," said the groups.

The environmental defenders said the $500 million for conservation funding included in the Build Back Better Act would have been a lifeboat in restoring healthy ecosystems, rebuilding abundant wildlife populations, and addressing the threat of climate change to biodiversity. However, because the Build Back Better Act remains stalled in Congress, the groups are now directing their focus on increased funding through the appropriations process.

"Tragically, hundreds of species are being left at the brink of extinction simply because there isn't enough money to recover them," said Mary Beth Beetham, legislative affairs director for Defenders of Wildlife. "Next year's appropriations must reflect the dire straits of the crisis we face."

Our work is licensed under Creative Commons (CC BY-NC-ND 3.0). Feel free to republish and share widely.
Comments

Fisherman push their boat during low tide on oily mud in the river at Ogoniland's village of K-Dere, near Bodo, which is part of the Niger Delta region, on February 20, 2019. -Decades of oil spills has left the Ogoniland region in southern Nigeria an environmental disaster zone. (Photo: should read YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP via Getty Images)

Environmental 'Sacrifice Zones' Require Ambitious Action: UN Expert

"It is deeply distressing to see that clusters of the most heavily polluting and hazardous facilities, such as open-pit mines, smelters, petroleum refineries, chemical plants, and garbage dumps tend to be located near these disadvantaged communities."

Jessica Corbett ·

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.)

Sanders Welcomes End of Major League Lockout But Slams 'Baseball Oligarchs'

"We are dealing with an organization controlled by a number of billionaires," the democratic socialist senator said, while vowing to introduce legislation to end MLB owners' antitrust exemption.

Brett Wilkins ·

A sign reflects the price per gallon of fuel at a gas station on March 10, 2022 in Miami.

Dems Introduce Windfall Tax on Big Oil So Companies 'Pay a Price When They Price Gouge'

"This is a bill to reduce gas prices and hold Big Oil accountable," said Rep. Ro Khanna, who led the measure in the U.S. House.

Andrea Germanos ·

Census protest

As Feared, Census Undercounted Minorities by Estimated 19 Million

"This undercount means we are saddled with inaccurate numbers for the next decade," said one rights advocate. "The consequences are serious."

Julia Conley ·

high gas price

US Corporations Boost Profits With Crushing Price Hikes Blamed on Inflation

"These companies would have consumers believe they marked up prices just to keep up with outside costs, but the tens of billions in extra profits and generous giveaways to investors last year show otherwise."

Brett Wilkins ·

