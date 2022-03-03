'Historic First' as Hawaii Court OKs Lawsuit Against Big Oil

Climate campaigners and local officials this week are celebrating a major series of victories in Hawaii state court rejecting Big Oil\u0026#039;s attempts to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the the City and County of Honolulu.\r\n\r\n\u0022As climate costs for communities continue to soar, Big Oil companies must be held accountable to pay their fair share.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This is a big and important win,\u0022 said Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters in a statement. \u0022Not only in the sense of legal justice, but also for our local residents.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022We are facing incredible costs to move critical infrastructure away from our coasts and out of flood zones,\u0022 he continued, \u0022and the oil companies that deceived the public for decades should be the ones helping pick up the tab for those costs—not our taxpayers.\u0022\r\n\r\nWaters declared that \u0022the reason these companies are fighting so hard to block this case is they don\u0026#039;t want even more evidence to come out. This is just like Big Tobacco, when they tried to take advantage of the public.\u0022\r\n\r\nHonolulu\u0026#039;s lawsuit—filed in 2020 against oil giants including BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, and Shell—claims that despite knowing for decades that their products heat the planet, which \u0022could be catastrophic,\u0022 and there was limited time to act, the companies \u0022engaged in a coordinated, multi-front effort\u0022 to deny the threats, discredit the science, and deceive the public \u0022about the reality and consequences of the impacts of their fossil fuel pollution.\u0022\r\n\r\nRichard Wiles, president of the Center for Climate Integrity (CCI), said Thursday that \u0022Honolulu\u0026#039;s victory is a watershed moment for efforts to hold oil companies accountable and make them pay for the enormous costs that their lies and pollution have forced on taxpayers.\u0022\r\n\r\nNoting the more than two dozen similar cases that have been filed since 2017, Wiles added that \u0022oil and gas companies will keep trying to escape accountability, but the people of Honolulu are now one step closer to putting these polluters on trial for their climate deception.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs the Honolulu City Council\u0026#039;s statement explained:\r\n\r\n\r\nIn a series of rulings filed in February and culminating in the final orders posted late Monday, Hawaii Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Crabtree denied multiple attempts by Chevron, Shell, Exxon, and other oil corporations to throw out the lawsuit. Judge Crabtree agreed with the City and County of Honolulu on multiple counts, ruling that the plaintiffs had shown enough evidence to allow the trial to proceed. Amidst the slate of victories for the City and County of Honolulu, Judge Crabtree did rule that BHP Group Ltd., an Australian mining company that had limited ties to fossil fuel sales in Hawaii through a small subsidiary, would be released from the suit moving forward. That ruling will not affect the trial, which will begin to answer questions about how much the large oil companies knew, when they knew it, and to what lengths they went to cover up how much climate damage was going to occur.\r\n\r\n\r\nCrabtree\u0026#039;s rejection of oil giants\u0026#039; dismissal motions followed U.S. Judge Derrick Watso\u0026#039;s ruling last year that the Honolulu case and a similar one filed by Maui County could proceed in state rather than federal court—delivering a blow to one of Big Oil\u0026#039;s key strategies.\r\n\r\nCCI collectively described the recent rulings as a \u0022historic first,\u0022 noting that they \u0022mark the first time that public nuisance and other tort claims to hold oil companies accountable for the costs of climate change have reached and survived motions to dismiss.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022This development should send a message to communities across the country that the legal case for making polluters pay for lying about fossil-fueled damages is strong and defensible,\u0022 said Wiles. \u0022As climate costs for communities continue to soar, Big Oil companies must be held accountable to pay their fair share.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe decisions come as Big Oil faces rising scrutiny from elected officials for its decades of deception and contributions to the climate emergency.\r\n\r\nHonolulu Councilmember Radiant Cordero, who chairs the Committee on Transportation, Sustainability, and Health, said Wednesday that \u0022large oil corporations have continued deceptive and reckless behavior despite knowing about the overwhelming threat to public health and climate change created by their fossil fuel products.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Their behavior demonstrates how large corporations value their own profit over public health and safety,\u0022 she added. \u0022With these rulings, the City and County of Honolulu is uniquely situated to create a precedent of accountability and justice that these endangering actions will not go unnoticed. They will be held accountable.\u0022