ACLU Files Suit Over Texas Investigation Into Parents of Trans Child

This is a developing story. Check back for updates...\r\n\r\nCivil rights organizations on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and the Department of Family and Protective Services\u0026nbsp;in order to halt state investigations into parents with transgender children.\r\n\r\nAfter Abbott directed the DFPS to treat gender-affirming healthcare for transgender minors as child abuse and pursue parents who are supportive of their children\u0026#039;s use of puberty-blockers or other gender-affirming care, at least one family is already under investigation, according to Melissa Gira Grant of The New Republic.\r\n\r\nThe American Civil Liberties Union, ACLU of Texas, and Lambda Legal are suing the state, representing a family and a psychologist who want the directive blocked.\r\n\r\n\u0022No family should have to fear being torn apart because they are supporting their trans child,\u0022 said Adri Pérez, policy and advocacy strategist at the ACLU of Texas. \u0022A week before an election, Gov. Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a partisan political attack that isn\u0026#039;t rooted in the needs of families, the evidence from doctors, and the expertise from child welfare professionals.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Families with trans kids in Texas have been under attack for too long,\u0022 Perez added. \u0022Gender-affirming healthcare saved my life, and other trans Texans should be able to access medically necessary, lifesaving care.\u0022