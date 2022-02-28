Ukraine's UN Ambassador Says Putin Should Off Himself Like Hitler

Amid rapidly escalating fears of global nuclear war, Ukraine\u0026#039;s ambassador to the United Nations on Monday suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin should follow in the footsteps of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler.\r\n\r\nEchoing the condemnation of anti-war activists worldwide, the Ukrainian ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, called Putin\u0026#039;s Sunday decision to put Russian nuclear forces on special alert \u0022madness.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022If he wants to kill himself, he doesn\u0026#039;t need to use [a] nuclear arsenal. He has to do what... the guy in Berlin did, in a bunker,\u0022 the ambassador said.\r\n\r\nDuring his U.N. speech, Kyslytsya did not name the notorious German leader, who consumed cyanide and shot himself in the head on April 30, 1945, just days before Germany surrendered to Allied forces.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nKyslytsya also gained global attention last week for his remarks during a U.N. Security Council meeting chaired by his Russian counterpart, Vasily Nebenzya.\r\n\r\n\u0022There is no purgatory for war criminals; they go straight to hell, ambassador,\u0022 the Ukrainian told Nebenzya.\u0026nbsp;\r\n\r\nIn response, the Russian ambassador claimed that \u0022we are not carrying out aggression against the Ukrainian people—this is against that junta, that seized power in Kyiv.\u0022\r\n\r\nFollowing several war crime allegations against Russia over the past week, Karim A.A. Khan, prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, announced Monday that he has \u0022decided to proceed with opening an investigation into the situation in Ukraine, as rapidly as possible.\u0022