Progressives Applaud Biden Supreme Court Nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.\r\n\r\nPresident Joe Biden will nominate federal Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a former public defender, to replace Justice Stephen Breyer on the U.S. Supreme Court, according to reports on Friday—a decision that drew immediate praise from progressives.\r\n\r\nUpdate (10:40 am ET):\r\n\r\n\u0022Not only will Jackson make history as the first Black woman to serve on the court, her nomination will be a breakthrough moment in the effort to bring professional diversity to all levels of the judiciary,\u0022 said Brian Fallon, executive director of Demand Justice.\r\n\r\nBiden called Jackson \u0022one of our nation\u0026#039;s brightest legal minds\u0022 and expressed confidence that she \u0022will be an exceptional justice.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nJackson currently serves on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. As Common Dreams reported earlier this month, the judge spent two years as a public defender, an experience she credited with pushing her to engage directly with defendants in criminal trials as a trial judge.\r\n\r\n\u0022I speak to them directly,\u0022 Jackson said last year at her confirmation hearing for her current seat. \u0022I want them to know what is going on.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As\u0026nbsp;the first Black woman to sit on the nation\u0026#039;s highest court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson\u0026#039;s confirmation to SCOTUS will be\u0026nbsp;a milestone that is long overdue.\u0022\r\n\r\nIf confirmed, Jackson would be the first Supreme Court justice with experience in criminal defense since Justice Thurgood Marshall.\r\n\r\nChristina Harvey, executive director of Stand Up America, called the judge \u0022a brilliant legal mind and a staunch advocate for improving our justice system.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As a former public defender, Judge Jackson knows exactly how rigged our courts really are,\u0022 Harvey said.\r\n\r\nShe also served as vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, and during her tenure the panel enacted several amendments to the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, including allowing some people convicted of crack-cocaine offenses to seek less harsh sentences.\r\n\r\nJackson was confirmed to the D.C. Circuit appeals court with the support of three Republicans—Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).\r\n\r\n\u0022Judge Jackson\u0026#039;s extraordinary breadth of experience at all levels of the judiciary, including on the nation\u0026#039;s second-highest court, will make her one of the most qualified nominees ever,\u0022 said Fallon. \u0022Her unassailable credentials and strong track record of gaining bipartisan support mean the Senate should act swiftly to confirm her.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe National Organization for Women (NOW) said despite the judge\u0026#039;s history of garnering bipartisan support, it was preparing to fight \u0022misogyny, racism, and lies\u0022 from the Republican Party ahead of Jackson\u0026#039;s confirmation hearing, which Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said would begin promptly.\r\n\r\n\u0022Today, we celebrate, and prepare for what will inevitably be a concerted and ugly campaign to oppose this nomination,\u0022 said NOW President Christian Nunes. \u0022But we know Judge Jackson has an impeccable record as a fair, knowledgeable and empathetic jurist who evaluates the law holistically to make the justice\u0026nbsp;system more accessible for those it serves.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022As\u0026nbsp;the first Black woman to sit on the nation\u0026#039;s highest court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson\u0026#039;s confirmation to SCOTUS will be\u0026nbsp;a milestone that is long overdue,\u0022 Nunes added. \u0022She\u0026nbsp;will be\u0026nbsp;an\u0026nbsp;advocate for justice and for the intersectional issues that matter to NOW—and for the millions who finally have a Supreme Court that is beginning to look like America.\u0022\r\n\r\nRep. Cori Brown (D-Mo.), who has called on the president to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court \u0022who will insist on racial, environmental, social, disability, and economic justice,\u0022 applauded Jackson\u0026#039;s historic nomination.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBiden \u0022has met the moment\u0022 with his choice, Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) added.