Footage Shows Ukrainians Seek Shelter and Flee Country as Russia Attacks

Photos and videos circulating on social media and news networks across the globe Thursday showed Ukrainian civilians using subway stations as emergency shelters, lining up to cross into Poland, and taking in the wreckage from Russia\u0026#039;s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.\r\n\r\n\u0022You wake up in a totally new reality at 5:00 am and you find out the world is no longer the safe place you imagined,\u0022 one Ukrainian woman told CNN\u0026#039;s Clarissa Ward in a crowd subway station. \u0022We don\u0026#039;t want to be a part of Russia or any other country.\u0022\r\n\r\nHolding back tears, the woman added that she wants the Russian people to know that the invading forces are \u0022not attacking just the military bases, they\u0026#039;re actually attacking in our neighborhoods and they\u0026#039;re making us feel insecure and very unsafe.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nScenes of Ukrainians flooding the train stations to escape the Russian attack drew comparisons to Londoners and the Blitz during World War II.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRussian President Vladimir Putin announced the military action before dawn Thursday, sparking swift condemnation from human rights groups and political leaders worldwide as well as protests from people across Russia—who risked arrest to demonstrate against war—and around the world.\r\n\r\nAs peace advocates took the streets, the International Rescue Committee warned that \u0022the resulting humanitarian catastrophe from a full-scale war in Ukraine will lead to grave human suffering. The world will bear witness to innocent deaths, destruction of civilian infrastructure, and massive displacement inside the country and across Europe.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRussian forces reportedly seized control of Chernobyl, the site of the historic 1986 nuclear disaster. A Ukrainian official said that \u0022the condition of the former Chernobyl nuclear power plant, confinement, and nuclear waste storage facilities is unknown.\u0022\r\n\r\nUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a video statement late Thursday that at least 137 Ukrainians have died so far and another 316 were wounded. He also ordered a 90-day military mobilization and barred male citizens ages 18 to 60 from leaving the country.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nSome Ukrainians who fled their homes have gone to Poland, which has opened up reception centers for refugees. One reporter captured a traffic jam spanning over six miles at the border.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nPhotojournalists across Ukraine also captured damage from Russian rocket attacks and distressed civilians seeking safety.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022I am very stressed. I didn\u0026#039;t sleep last night,\u0022 Anna, a resident of the Ukrainian city Chernihiv, said from her vehicle in a video shared by The New York Times. \u0022I was gathering our belongings. And I\u0026#039;m stuck here in traffic, and it\u0026#039;s taking too long.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022We all want peace and quiet, we don\u0026#039;t want war,\u0022 said Anastazja, a Polish student who was studying in Ukraine but returned to her home country.\r\n\r\nShe also called on decision-makers in Russia to end the long-awaited invasion, saying, \u0022Please... stop, because people suffer from it.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nWhile reporters and others within Ukraine shared harrowing footage of Russia\u0026#039;s air and ground assault, Reuters also flagged some images and videos that were misrepresented.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nOther journalists have created graphics tracking the Russian attacks throughout Ukraine, which is about 233,000 square miles.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nZelenskyy, in his video statement, said that Russian groups have entered the Ukrainian capital and are targeting the president and his family.\r\n\r\n\u0022According to our information, the enemy marked me as target No. 1, my family, as target No. 2. They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state. We have information that enemy sabotage groups have entered Kyiv,\u0022 he said. \u0022I am staying in the government quarter together with others.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022The question now in Kyiv,\u0022 said Ukrainian journalist Oleksiy Sorokin, \u0022is... whether we will survive.\u0022\r\n\r\nSorokin, who reports for The Kyiv Independent, told MSNBC\u0026#039;s Katy Tur that \u0022we were told that we shouldn\u0026#039;t exist.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Kyiv was a European capital. Kyiv had bars, had clubs. We love. We had freedom of speech. We went to movies. We enjoyed life. I had plans for the future. I had an apartment renovation that\u0026#039;s ongoing,\u0022 said Sorokin. \u0022I wanted to live... in the city, in the capital of a European state.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022And because of one madman, one absolutely insane person,\u0022 he added, referring Putin, \u0022I am sitting in bomb shelter, and my main priority right now is for my grandma, my dad, his family to survive—and that\u0026#039;s the world we are living in, in 2022, in Europe.\u0022