U.S. President Joe Biden announced "devastating" Western sanctions against Russia in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, from the White House on February 24, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

'Every Asset They Have in US Will Be Frozen': Biden Orders Massive Sanctions Against Russia

"This is going to impose severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time," said U.S. President Joe Biden.

Kenny Stancil

Amid Moscow's ongoing military attack on Ukraine, U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday announced that Washington is imposing additional sanctions to limit exports to Russia, freeze assets held by powerful banks, and restrict the economic activities of oligarchs in the country.

"The Russian military has begun a brutal assault on Ukraine without provocation, without justification, without necessity," Biden said from the White House. "This is a premeditated attack."

Russian President Vladimir Putin "is the aggressor," said Biden. "Putin chose this war. And now he and his country will bear the consequences."

"Today I am authorizing additional strong sanctions and new limitations on what can be exported to Russia," the president continued. "This is going to impose severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time."

"We have purposefully designed these sanctions to maximize the long-term impact on Russia and to minimize the impact on the United States and our allies," added Biden.

According to the president, the U.S. is hitting four more major Russian banks with sanctions, meaning "every asset they have in America will be frozen."

The U.S. is also expanding its list of Russian elites and their family members subject to sanctions, though Putin is not yet being targeted directly.

After barring the Russian government from raising money from U.S. or European investors earlier this week, Biden said Thursday that the same restrictions would now be applied to Russia's largest state-owned enterprises.

Biden also said that U.S. forces "are not and will not be engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine." U.S. troops are in Europe, he said, "to defend our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the East."

Asked if he was urging China to help the U.S. and its allies in Europe isolate Putin and Russia, Biden said he didn't want to "comment on that right now."

A woman looks on as Russia launches its attack on Ukraine

Russian Attack of Ukraine Underway: 'Extremely Dangerous Moment in World History'

Jake Johnson ·

Anti-war protesters demonstrate outside the White House

100+ Anti-War Groups Demand Biden End Brinkmanship With Russia

Jake Johnson ·

A demonstration against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Condemning Russia's Invasion, Voices for Peace Say 'War Is Not the Answer'

Jake Johnson ·

Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Bernie Sanders Says US War With Russia Over Ukraine Must Be Avoided at All Costs

Brett Wilkins ·

Protest outside White House

Ahead of SOTU, 1,000+ Groups Demand Biden 'Build Back Fossil Free'

"The science and the politics of the climate crisis are very clear: We cannot build any new fossil fuel projects and still expect to meet the challenge of protecting a livable planet."

Jessica Corbett ·

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres speaks after the U.N. Security Council's emergency meeting to discuss the threat of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia on February 23, 2022 in New York City.

UN Chief Calls on Putin to Stop 'Unacceptable' Russian Aggression

"It's not too late to save this generation from the scourge of war," said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. "We need peace."

Kenny Stancil ·

Ayanna Pressley, Jamaal Bowman

House Progressives Denounce Russian Aggression, Demand Diplomacy

"We urge the Biden administration to be guided by two goals: to avoid dangerous escalation that is all too easy in the chaos of war, and to ensure we are minimizing harm to civilians."

Julia Conley ·

