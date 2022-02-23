Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Support Union Drive at Amazon: Poll

New polling results released Wednesday show that nearly two-thirds of Jefferson County, Alabama residents support Amazon workers forming a union.\r\n\r\n\u0022Even in the heart of the \u0026#039;right-to-work\u0026#039; U.S. South, there is amazing potential for an energized and revitalized labor movement to score major victories.\u0022\r\n\r\nJefferson County is home to two Amazon warehouses—one in Birmingham and the other in Bessemer, which is in the midst of a new union election that ends on March 25. During the first two weeks of February, the Institute for Policy Studies(IPS) commissioned New South Research to survey 1,000 county residents on a range of economic justice issues, including the local unionization effort.\r\n\r\nAccording to IPS, 62% of Jefferson County residents surveyed support a union at Amazon, including 79% of African American women, 78% of African Americans, and 49% of white people.\r\n\r\n\u0022These survey results speak to the extent of local support for the Amazon unionization effort in Jefferson County,\u0022 Marc Bayard, associate fellow at IPS and director of the progressive think tank\u0026#039;s Black Worker Initiative, said in a statement.\r\n\r\n\u0022Even in the heart of the \u0026#039;right-to-work\u0026#039; U.S. South, there is amazing potential for an energized and revitalized labor movement to score major victories and improve the lives of Alabama workers,\u0022 said Bayard. \u0022This survey shows that local community members stand with unionization efforts at Amazon facilities in Jefferson County, despite misinformation campaigns.\u0022\r\n\r\nLast year, the Retail, Wholesale, and Department Store Union (RWDSU) came up short during its organizing drive at Amazon\u0026#039;s BHM1 warehouse in Bessemer—the first union election at one of the e-commerce giant\u0026#039;s facilities in U.S. history.\r\n\r\nAfterward, RWDSU filed nearly two dozen complaints with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) alleging that Amazon illegally threatened employees with loss of pay and benefits, installed and surveilled an unlawful ballot collection box, and expelled pro-union workers from captive audience meetings during which management argued against collective bargaining.\r\n\r\nLast month, the NLRB threw out the results of the first election and said that it would supervise a new vote, which began on February 4 and will end on March 25.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nBlack workers, who make up 85% of Amazon\u0026#039;s workforce in Bessemer, are \u0022leading the union campaign,\u0022 said Bayard, who added that \u0022it is deeply encouraging to see so many local community members supporting one of the most momentous labor organizing campaigns in recent decades.\u0022\r\n\r\nJennifer Bates, a worker at Amazon\u0026#039;s warehouse in Bessemer and member of the worker committee at BAmazon Union—an organizing campaign of the Mid-South Council of the RWDSU—said that \u0022the excitement and energy this time is very different inside the facility and out.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Workers are throwing down like never before and we\u0026#039;re seeing it in our neighborhoods too,\u0022 said Bates. \u0022This time we are armed with the knowledge and power not to fall for Amazon\u0026#039;s tricks. We know they lied last time and violated the law, and together we are standing strong.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022When we have good jobs, our families and our communities thrive,\u0022 Bates added. \u0022And it\u0026#039;s fantastic to know people on every corner have our backs.\u0022