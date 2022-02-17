'Cancel It. Every Penny': Poll Shows 83% of Democrats Want Biden to Nix Student Debt

Polling out Thursday reveals overwhelming support from President Joe Biden\u0026#039;s party for canceling student loan debt.\r\n\r\n\u0022President Biden canceling student loan debt could be hugely consequential to millions of Americans facing significant financial burdens amidst the pain of rising costs.\u0022\r\n\r\nAmong Democrats, according to the survey from Navigator Research, 83% expressed support for the federal government wiping out at least a portion of such debt.\r\n\r\nLooking at respondents overall, 63% back debt cancellation, including 59% of Independents and 41% of Republicans. The strongest support came from Black Americans at 87%, followed by Hispanic (72%), Asian Americans and Pacific Islander (68%), and white (57%) respondents.\r\n\r\nStrong support for debt cancellation came whether or not respondents hold debt themselves. Eighty-nine percent of those currently saddled with student loan debt support cancellation compared to 75% among those who\u0026#039;ve ever had such debt at any time. Even among those who\u0026#039;ve never had student debt at all, support for cancellation stood at 55%.\r\n\r\nNavigator conducted the survey of 1,000 registered voters February 3-7, 2022.\r\n\r\nThe data, said Bryan Bennett, senior director of polling and analytics at the Hub Project and adviser to Navigator Research, \u0022shows that President Biden canceling student loan debt could be hugely consequential to millions of Americans facing significant financial burdens amidst the pain of rising costs—it would decrease the racial wealth gap and potentially help him regain support from Black and Hispanic Americans in particular, where he has seen erosion in job approval over the last few months.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Even Americans who don\u0026#039;t carry student debt themselves,\u0022 he noted, \u0022are sympathetic and are supportive of loan forgiveness.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe new polling comes amid mounting calls for Biden to wipe out a debt crisis affecting over 40 million Americans and that\u0026#039;s now reached over $1.8 trillion.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0022Cancel it. Every penny,\u0022 tweeted Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in response to the latest figure.\r\n\r\nDozens of congressional Democrats including Sanders last month urged Biden to release an Education Department memo the president requested outlining his authority to cancel student debt. The Education Department has reportedly had the memo since April last year.\r\n\r\nIn addition to calls from progressive lawmakers, economic justice groups like the Debt Collective continue to push Biden wipe out student debt—a call that\u0026#039;s gained increased urgency with the pause on student loan payments set to end May 1.\r\n\r\n\u0022Student debt is at $1.8 trillion. It will never be paid back, and we don\u0026#039;t mean that rhetorically,\u0022 the group said in a Thurday tweet. \u0022The Department of Education literally knows the money cannot be paid back—it balloons too quickly and no one can afford it. It\u0026#039;s impossible. So just wipe it off the books, @POTUS.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe Debt Collective is also among the groups behind an April day of action in the nation\u0026#039;s capitol centered on the message: \u0022Pick up the Pen, Joe. Cancel student debt for all 45 million Americans.\u0022