House Progressives Urge Biden to Release Afghan Funds 'Before It's Too Late'

Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden to avert further humanitarian catastrophe by swiftly changing course and releasing the $7 billion seized from the Afghanistan central bank last week\r\n\r\n\u0022The United States is continuing to contribute to a crumbling economy and devastating impacts on the Afghan people.\u0022\r\n\r\nJayapal\u0026#039;s (D-Wash.) call follows Biden\u0026#039;s executive order on Friday that would make $3.5 billion of the stolen Afghan assets available for settlements to pay relatives of 9/11 victims. The other half of the total, according to Biden, would be set aside for future humanitarian aid to the country.\r\n\r\nBiden\u0026#039;s announcement sparked sharp criticism, both from within the U.S. and abroad. The country was already facing economic and humanitarian collapse, in part because of the \u0022economic tourniquet\u0022 imposed on the country including the seizure of the central bank\u0026#039;s funds that, while ostensibly targeting the now-ruling Taliban, have left \u0022vital systems... starved of needed funds.\u0022\r\n\r\nFlouting warnings from aid groups as well as the CPC, the U.S. president took \u0022a path that raises grave concerns about the possible impact on the ability of the Afghan people to function and get the food they need to prevent starvation,\u0022 said Jayapal.\r\n\r\n\u0022By removing and breaking up Afghanistan\u0026#039;s already frozen funds,\u0022 she added, \u0022the United States is continuing to contribute to a crumbling economy and devastating impacts on the Afghan people. Already, schools and hospitals cannot buy food for patients or gas to heat their buildings. Reporting from the ground shows that \u0026#039;incomes have vanished and life-threatening hunger has become widespread.\u0026#039; Aid organizations have warned that U.S. policy could result in the death of more people than in 20 years of war in Afghanistan.\u0022\r\n\r\nJayapal added that Biden\u0026#039;s order \u0022is not the way\u0022 to provide 9/11 families with needed compensation, and she also elevated concerns about ongoing economic sanctions.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAttempting to direct a portion of the seized funds to humanitarian aid simply \u0022cannot substitute for a functioning central bank that stabilizes the currency, pays the salaries of civil servants, and provides reserves for private businesses that can prop up an ailing economy,\u0022 said Jayapal. \u0022It is also unclear how much of that aid would actually be able to reach people in need, when the country\u0026#039;s financial system is impeded by a web of sanctions.\u0022\r\n\r\nTo best alleviate \u0022the suffering of the Afghan people,\u0022 she said Biden must not only not reverse course on the new order but should also unfreeze the funds and collaborate with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund so that \u0022much-needed aid\u0022 can enter the country.\r\n\r\n\u0022President Biden has repeatedly promised that \u0026#039;human rights will be at the center of our foreign policy,\u0026#039;\u0022 said Jayapal. \u0022We believe that he wants to keep that commitment — and that is why we urge him to reconsider this decision before it\u0026#039;s too late.\u0022\r\n\r\n“Right now, every day Afghans are being punished by international policies that are leaving millions on the brink of starvation.\u0022\r\n\r\nWarnings about Afghanistan\u0026#039;s have only become increasingly more dire in recent weeks, with freezing winter temperatures coupled with Covid-19, measles outbreaks, mass starvation, and widespread malnutrition gripping the country whose healthcare system has nearly collapsed.\r\n\r\nIn a Tuesday statement, Vicki Aken, International Rescue Committee\u0026#039;s Afghanistan director, added to the chorus calling for the release of the stolen funds.\r\n\r\nThe country\u0026#039;s \u0022slide towards catastrophe is primarily driven by the policies of the international community, rather than conflict or natural disaster,\u0022 she said. \u0022For millions of Afghans, survival depends on their ability to access humanitarian aid, but humanitarian aid cannot replace the functions of the state. Drastic cuts in aid have been compounded by the freezing of Afghan assets and confusion around international sanctions that are driving a financial crisis that reaches into every corner of Afghan life.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022Right now,\u0022 she added, \u0022every day Afghans are being punished by international policies that are leaving millions on the brink of starvation. The next six months necessitate an improvement, and the power to ensure it happens lies in the hands of the international community. The cost of failure is too high.\u0022