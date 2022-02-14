'Fulfill Your Promises,' Biden Told Four Years After Parkland Massacre

Four years after a gunman murdered 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, survivors of the mass shooting, other activists, and progressive lawmakers on Monday demanded urgent action from President Joe Biden and Congress.\r\n\r\n\u0022Biden has been a friend but not a leader.\u0022\r\n\r\nIn interviews and actions marking the fourth anniversary of the deadliest high school shooting in U.S. history, advocates argued the president hasn\u0026#039;t gone far enough. As March for Our Lives co-founder David Hogg put it: \u0022Biden has been a friend but not a leader.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022He\u0026#039;s made small steps but it\u0026#039;s not enough. The president hasn\u0026#039;t been receptive to our demands,\u0022 Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 shooting, told CNN. \u0022We expected this from [former President Donald] Trump, but we\u0026#039;re shocked that it\u0026#039;s coming from Biden.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022The buck stops with you,\u0022 Hogg tweeted at Biden. \u0022Fulfill your promises.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nManuel Oliver\u0026#039;s son, Joaquin, was among the 14 students and three staffers killed in Parkland. Another 17 people were injured in the shooting and two survivors later died by suicide.\r\n\r\nOliver—along with two others—was arrested outside the White House Monday after climbing a crane, recording a video posted on Twitter, and unveiling a banner that featured an image of his child and a message for Biden: \u002245K people died from gun violence on your watch.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nIn another video recorded on the ground with the crane in view, Oliver\u0026#039;s wife, Patricia, urged Biden to pay attention to the message, which is also the focus of a new campaign.\r\n\r\nThe Olivers co-founded Change the Ref, which joined with Guns Down America and March for Our Lives on Monday to launch ShockMarket.org, an initiative that tracks various figures—including the number of gun deaths and injuries as well as mass shootings—since Biden took office in January 2021, using data from Gun Violence Archive.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAppearing on CNN\u0026#039;s \u0022New Day,\u0022 Hogg said Monday that \u0022I\u0026#039;m disappointed, and frankly, if I could say one thing to the president, it\u0026#039;s that we need you to go out and act right now before the next Parkland happens.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe show shared clips of Biden\u0026#039;s campaign promises on gun control.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nLast April, a few months after taking office, the president announced some initial actions intended to address what his administration called the nation\u0026#039;s \u0022gun violence public health epidemic.\u0022 He released a broader gun violence prevention strategy in June.\r\n\r\nIn a lengthy statement Monday that noted his \u0022comprehensive plan,\u0022 Biden said \u0022we mourn with\u0022 the Parkland families and acknowledged the \u0022extraordinary movement\u0022 working to ensure that \u0022the voices of victims and survivors and responsible gun owners are louder\u0022 than those of gun manufacturers and the National Rifle Association (NRA).\r\n\r\nThe president pointed out he has \u0022asked Congress to pass a budget that provides an additional half-billion dollars for proven strategies we know reduce violent crime\u0022 and requested more funding for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals.\r\n\r\nBiden also said that \u0022Congress must do much more—beginning with requiring background checks on all gun sales, banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, and eliminating immunity for gun manufacturers.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nHogg, on \u0022New Day,\u0022 noted the filibuster—which has stalled various bills in the evenly split Senate—and emphasized action Biden can take without support from lawmakers.\r\n\r\nHighlighting that young people helped elect Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in 2020, a public safety plan from March for Our Lives—founded in the wake of the Parkland shooting—calls on them to \u0022appoint at least two senior-level positions in the White House: a national director of gun violence prevention (GVP) and a director of youth engagement.\u0022\r\n\r\nAs the document, released last year, explains:\r\n\r\n\r\nThe director of GVP will be tasked with operationalizing agencies like the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and others which have long been structurally weakened by the gun lobby. The director would likewise empanel a committee to study and recommend related reforms. The director of youth engagement should be a young Millennial or Gen Z, and serve on the Domestic Policy Council, advising the president and senior staff on issues of importance to young Americans.\r\n\r\n\r\nThe organization\u0026#039;s plan also says that \u0022at least $1 billion in emergency and discretionary agency funding must be directed towards community violence intervention programming and increased data collection and research on gun violence prevention.\u0022\r\n\r\nProgressives in Congress also used the anniversary to urge gun violence prevention. \u0022The students, teachers, and loved ones who lost someone deserve common-sense gun safety laws. We\u0026#039;ve passed those reforms in the House. Now it\u0026#039;s on the Senate to deliver,\u0022 tweeted Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), one of several lawmakers who shared photos of the 17 victims.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nRep. Marie Newman (D-Ill.), who also posted photos of those killed in Parkland, said that \u0022Congress has an obligation to honor their lives by passing real, common-sense gun reform NOW.\u0022\r\n\r\nNoting that \u0022just this past weekend, 111 people across our country lost their lives to gun violence and another 231 were injured,\u0022 Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, also called for action by the upper chamber.\r\n\r\n\u0022Today, as we remember the horrific Parkland shooting,\u0022 she said, \u0022it\u0026#039;s time for the Senate to end the filibuster, pass common-sense gun reform, and save lives.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and Lifeline Chat is available at SuicidePreventionLifeline.org. Both offer 24/7, free, and confidential support.