Progressives Call On Democrats to Endorse 21st Century Economic Bill of Rights

The group Progressive Democrats of America on Thursday urged all progressive U.S. candidates and officeholders to embrace a \u002221st Century Economic Bill of Rights.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022In contrast to those who favor retreat or the status quo, we present a vision of and a call to action for positive democratic renewal and growth.\u0022\r\n\r\nThe call for a sweeping new progressive platform is motivated by former President Franklin D. Roosevelt\u0026#039;s 1944 State of the Union address, which advocated for the necessity and popularity of an Economic Bill of Rights, in addition to the original Bill of Rights.\r\n\r\nFDR declared: \u0022We have come to a clear realization of the fact that true individual freedom cannot exist without economic security and independence. \u0026#039;Necessitous men are not free men.\u0026#039; …[Therefore] we have accepted, so to speak, a second Bill of Rights under which a new basis of security and prosperity can be established for all regardless of station, race, or creed.\u0022\r\n\r\nWatch:\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nProgressive Democrats of America\u0026#039;s (PDA) proposed model for the 21st Century Economic Bill of Rights is drawn from the 2020 presidential campaign website of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), which outlines every citizen\u0026#039;s right to a living wage, quality healthcare, a complete education, affordable housing, a clean environment, and a secure retirement.\r\n\r\nPDA recognizes the need to expand the list—suggesting, for example, that along with a living wage, Americans should have the right to a job with guaranteed sick leave and at least two weeks of paid vacation, as well as union representation and collective bargaining.\r\n\r\n\u0022Embracing this new Bernie Sanders\u0026#039; 21st Century Economic Bill of Rights will make it all the more clear what distinguishes Progressive Democrats from both moderate Democrats and Republicans,\u0022 the group said in a statement. \u0022That only Progressive Democrats truly stand for the type of economy and society that the overwhelming majority of Americans support.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nThe group added that it is progressive Democrats who overwhelmingly support a platform of popular policies that best serves the interests of all Americans, including on labor rights, the climate crisis, education, and healthcare.\r\n\r\nPDA is calling on all progressive lawmakers to adopt this new economic model and seek its implementation immediately.\r\n\r\n\u0022We reject the cynicism that says we can do little to remedy the endemic social ills that have caused so many to lose faith in our national project,\u0022 said PDA. \u0022And in contrast to those who favor retreat or the status quo, we present a vision of and a call to action for positive democratic renewal and growth.\u0022