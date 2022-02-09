'Supervillain Stuff': DeJoy Accused of Exploiting Loophole to Buy Gas Trucks

Did the U.S. Postal Service purposely calculate the weight of its new delivery vehicles at 8,501 pounds so as to skirt anti-pollution regulations by a single pound?\r\n\r\nWatchdogs are leveling that charge after the Environmental Protection Agency revealed that the USPS—led by major Trump donor Louis DeJoy—assigned its forthcoming fleet of largely gas-powered trucks a weight rating \u0022a mere pound over the threshold for light-duty vehicle efficiency standards,\u0022 which are more strict than those pertaining to heavier vehicles.\r\n\r\nAs Motherboard\u0026#039;s Aaron Gordon reported Tuesday, \u0022If the vehicles weighed just one pound less, they wouldn\u0026#039;t be permitted on American roads because they pollute too much.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022According to [the Postal Service\u0026#039;s] environmental review of the procurement, the new gas delivery trucks have a curb weight of 5,560 pounds and a payload of 2,941 pounds, for a combined vehicle weight of 8,501 pounds,\u0022 Gordon wrote. \u0022That is almost double the weight of the current USPS delivery vehicle.\u0022\r\n\r\n\u0022However the USPS and Oshkosh Defense, the manufacturer, came to calculate the payload at 2,941 instead of 2940, it was an incredibly important pound,\u0022 Gordon added. \u0022If the trucks had a gross vehicle weight of just .01% less, the delivery fleet would almost certainly have to be electric to meet the EPA\u0026#039;s new fuel efficiency standards.\u0022\r\n\r\nKatherine García, director of the Sierra Club\u0026#039;s Clean Transportation for All Campaign, told Motherboard that she suspects an \u0022intentional\u0022 effort by the USPS to dodge climate regulations.\r\n\r\nAnother commentator described the Postal Service leadership\u0026#039;s use of the loophole as \u0022supervillain stuff.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nAt issue is the Postal Service\u0026#039;s multibillion-dollar contract with the Wisconsin-based company Oshkosh Defense, which the mail agency has tapped to produce its Next Generation Delivery Vehicle fleet of up to 165,000 new trucks starting in 2023.\r\n\r\nEnvironmentalists and Democratic lawmakers have voiced outrage over the contract in recent days, arguing it runs directly counter to the Biden administration\u0026#039;s effort to transition to zero-emission government vehicles.\r\n\r\nThe agreement with Oshkosh Defense currently includes an initial order of just 5,000 electric trucks, a small fraction of the total fleet.\r\n\r\nDeJoy has characterized the order of a largely gas-powered delivery fleet as a \u0022fiscally responsible\u0022 decision, pointing to the mail service\u0026#039;s long-strained finances and arguing that an all-electric fleet would be too costly.\r\n\r\nOn Tuesday, the House passed legislation that would relieve some of the agency\u0026#039;s financial burdens, but the final bipartisan bill excluded a provision that would have provided the USPS with $6.5 billion to purchase electric trucks.\r\n\r\nThe USPS had previously suggested that a portion of the gas-powered vehicles could be converted to electric in the future, but García told Motherboard that such a move \u0022would be even more expensive than moving forward with an electric fleet to begin with,\u0022 pointing to recent research detailing how 97% of the current aging postal fleet could be replaced with electric vehicles \u0022at a lower total cost of ownership... than comparable gas and diesel vehicles.\u0022\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nUnder pressure from environmentalists to play \u0022hardball\u0022 over the contract, the Biden administration has urged the Postal Service to put its deal with Oshkosh on hold—but the USPS doesn\u0026#039;t appear inclined to do so.\r\n\r\nAs the Washington Post reported Tuesday, it is \u0022likely\u0022 that \u0022environmental groups will sue the Postal Service over the contract\u0022 if it moves forward as planned.\r\n\r\n\u0022However, litigation could drag out for years,\u0022 the Post noted. \u0022And postal trucks are built to stay on the road for at least 20 years, unlike their private-sector competitors or other international post offices. That means the first trucks that roll off the Oshkosh assembly line next year could be on the roads in 2043 and beyond.\u0022